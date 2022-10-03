Like Hina Khan's Mirror Work Choli?

Who doesn't love a good hand embroidered mirror work lehenga choli, minus the weight of course?

Be it Navratri, Diwali, a friend's haldi or a wedding reception, lightweight embroidered lehengas with a contemporary touch will never go out of style.

designer Bhawana Goenka, who owns boutiques in Kuala Lumpur and Mumbai, knows how to blend Indian tradition with the latest in fashion.

Bhawana's collection at the Bombay Times Fashion Week has all the inspiration you need to step out in style.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captures fun moments from the show which features actor Hina Khan as showstopper.

Hina showcased a bright yellow lehenga choli with mirror work detailing and floral embroidery.

Hina twirled to demonstrate how comfortable she looked in the fuss-free lehenga which she accessorised with chandbali jhumkas and a mirrorwork headband.

Hina knows how to display her taut abs! Don't miss the beaded navel accessory!

For girls who love a little extra, this feathered dupatta and hem detailing will create some rustle.

Former Miss India Krithika Babu dazzled in a tierred yellow lehenga styled beautifully with a layered necklace, diamond earrings, bangles and a matching potli.

Not a fan of dupattas? Consider this pink off shoulder blouse and skirt.

Bhawana Goenka with her stunning muse.