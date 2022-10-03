News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Like Hina Khan's Mirror Work Choli?

Like Hina Khan's Mirror Work Choli?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
October 03, 2022 10:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Who doesn't love a good hand embroidered mirror work lehenga choli, minus the weight of course?

Be it Navratri, Diwali, a friend's haldi or a wedding reception, lightweight embroidered lehengas with a contemporary touch will never go out of style.

designer Bhawana Goenka, who owns boutiques in Kuala Lumpur and Mumbai, knows how to blend Indian tradition with the latest in fashion.

Bhawana's collection at the Bombay Times Fashion Week has all the inspiration you need to step out in style.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captures fun moments from the show which features actor Hina Khan as showstopper.

Hina Khan walks for Bhawana Goenka at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Hina showcased a bright yellow lehenga choli with mirror work detailing and floral embroidery.

 

Hina Khan walks for Bhawana Goenka at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Hina twirled to demonstrate how comfortable she looked in the fuss-free lehenga which she accessorised with chandbali jhumkas and a mirrorwork headband.

 

Hina Khan walks for Bhawana Goenka at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Hina knows how to display her taut abs! Don't miss the beaded navel accessory!

 

Hina Khan walks for Bhawana Goenka at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

For girls who love a little extra, this feathered dupatta and hem detailing will create some rustle.

 

Hina Khan walks for Bhawana Goenka at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Former Miss India Krithika Babu dazzled in a tierred yellow lehenga styled beautifully with a layered necklace, diamond earrings, bangles and a matching potli.

 

Hina Khan walks for Bhawana Goenka at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Not a fan of dupattas? Consider this pink off shoulder blouse and skirt.

 

Hina Khan walks for Bhawana Goenka at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2022

Bhawana Goenka with her stunning muse.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Check Out PS-1's Trisha's Style
Check Out PS-1's Trisha's Style
Chitrangda Will Take Your Breath Away
Chitrangda Will Take Your Breath Away
Anita Dongre's Navratri Looks For You
Anita Dongre's Navratri Looks For You
14 million cyber-attacks blocked DAILY, says report
14 million cyber-attacks blocked DAILY, says report
Type 1 Diabetes On Rise In India
Type 1 Diabetes On Rise In India
Surya sets T20 sixes record
Surya sets T20 sixes record
Who Is Kangana Saluting?
Who Is Kangana Saluting?

More like this

When Tara Became A Gorgeous Bride

When Tara Became A Gorgeous Bride

PIX: At GQ's Best Dressed Party

PIX: At GQ's Best Dressed Party

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances