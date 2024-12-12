News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Two women among 7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Two women among 7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 12, 2024 21:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Seven Maoists including two women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday, a senior police official said.

IMAGE: District Reserve Guards of the Chhattisgarh police celebrate after an anti-Maoist operation in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, November 22, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

The gunfight broke out around 3 am in the forest of south Abujhmad along the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the security forces for the operation and said the fight against Maoits will continue till it is completely eliminated.

 

Personnel of the District Reserve Guard from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bastar and Kondagaon districts, Special Task Force of the state police, and Central Reserve Police Force were involved in the operation that was launched on December 10 based on inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to the Maad division in the area, said IG Sundarraj.

The intermittent exchange of fire lasted for more than seven hours following which the bodies of seven Maoists, including two women, clad in uniform were recovered from the spot, he said.

A huge cache of weapons and items of daily use were also recovered from the spot, the official said, adding that security personnel were reported to be safe and a search operation was still underway in the area.

With this incident, at least 215 Maoists have been killed in encounters so far this year in the Bastar division of the state, as per the police.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sai said, "7 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Abujhmad area of Narayanpur-Dantewada district. This is definitely a big success for the security forces. I salute and congratulate the bravery of all the security forces involved in the operation. Our fight will continue till Maoist threat is eradicated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Tribal families plan return to Abujhmad after 21 yrs
Tribal families plan return to Abujhmad after 21 yrs
Was anti-Maoist operation botched up?
Was anti-Maoist operation botched up?
Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks
Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks
Industrial production growth slows to 3.5% in Oct
Industrial production growth slows to 3.5% in Oct
Runner dies hours after completing Goa River Marathon
Runner dies hours after completing Goa River Marathon
'Gukesh's win will inspire a lot of aspiring players'
'Gukesh's win will inspire a lot of aspiring players'
No buyer for Gandhi's Dandi garland at UK auction
No buyer for Gandhi's Dandi garland at UK auction
More like this
10 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
10 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
MHA asks security forces to take 'necessary steps' to restore peace in Manipur
MHA asks security forces to take 'necessary steps' to restore peace in Manipur

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances