Ranbir Kapoor Becomes A Dulha... Again!

Making a grand entrance in a stylish car, Ranbir Kapoor embraced the role of the groom, with models accompanying him as his baraatis.

IMAGE: Designer Tarun Tahiliani with Ranbir Kapoor. Photograph: ANI

Ranbir Kapoor took centrestage as the showstopper for the Baraat by Tasva fashion show, presented by the Aditya Birla Group in collaboration with celebrity fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani.

The actor looked regal in a silk ivory sherwani paired with a matching churidar.

The intricately handcrafted embroidery and sequin work on the sherwani gave him a royal flair, while he completed his look with ivory and pink mojari footwear and an elegantly draped dupatta.

The ensemble was topped off with a silk ivory pagdi adorned with a sarpech (the ornament on the pagdi).

Ranbir's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-star Anubhav Singh Bassi also made an appearance as a baraati in a sleek black outfit.

Commenting on the Baraat collection, Tahiliani stated on Tasva's official Instagram handle, 'This is the most important day in a man's life and young men today want to be actively involved in their weddings.

'We aim to give them the opportunity to express their best selves and truly enjoy the experience.'

Baraat by Tasva aims to reimagine the essence of Indian culture and tradition while redefining the modern Indian man.

The collaboration between Tarun Tahiliani and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd. showcases a fresh perspective on wedding attire for men.

Tasva, the designer brand behind the collection, is known for blending traditional Indian fashion with contemporary styles.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com