Runner dies hours after completing Goa River Marathon

IMAGE: Picture used for representation purposes only. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe / Reuters

A 29-year-old dental surgeon died of a massive heart attack after completing a marathon in Goa, his father said on Thursday.

Dr Mithun Kudalkar from Vasco city in south Goa, died on Sunday, his father Dr Dynaneshwar Kudalkar, who is former chief medical officer of Mormugao Port Trust hospital, told PTI.

"He felt uneasy after taking part in the Goa River Marathon on Sunday. He died of a massive heart attack at home after completing the 21-mile event. Mithun had left home that day at 3:30am to take part in the race. He was a regular at marathons and had taken part in such competitions in several cities, including Mangaluru," Kudalkar said.

"After he felt uneasy, the medical team stationed there checked him and he was fine. He had acidity and shoulder pain. He came home, went to sleep at 12 noon. At 1pm, he collapsed and we tried to revive him," said Kudalkar, whose elder son and daughter-in-law are also doctors.

Mithun's friend Jitendra Dhyani, who was running the full marathon, said the former was looking fine while waiting at the finish line.