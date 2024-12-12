News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Runner dies hours after completing Goa River Marathon

Runner dies hours after completing Goa River Marathon

Source: PTI
December 12, 2024 22:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: Picture used for representation purposes only. Photograph: Punit Paranjpe / Reuters

A 29-year-old dental surgeon died of a massive heart attack after completing a marathon in Goa, his father said on Thursday.

Dr Mithun Kudalkar from Vasco city in south Goa, died on Sunday, his father Dr Dynaneshwar Kudalkar, who is former chief medical officer of Mormugao Port Trust hospital, told PTI.

 

"He felt uneasy after taking part in the Goa River Marathon on Sunday. He died of a massive heart attack at home after completing the 21-mile event. Mithun had left home that day at 3:30am to take part in the race. He was a regular at marathons and had taken part in such competitions in several cities, including Mangaluru," Kudalkar said.

"After he felt uneasy, the medical team stationed there checked him and he was fine. He had acidity and shoulder pain. He came home, went to sleep at 12 noon. At 1pm, he collapsed and we tried to revive him," said Kudalkar, whose elder son and daughter-in-law are also doctors.

Mithun's friend Jitendra Dhyani, who was running the full marathon, said the former was looking fine while waiting at the finish line.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
I'm World Champion, but Magnus is the best: D Gukesh
I'm World Champion, but Magnus is the best: D Gukesh
How Gukesh conquered the World
How Gukesh conquered the World
Gukesh is WORLD CHESS CHAMPION!
Gukesh is WORLD CHESS CHAMPION!
Industrial production growth slows to 3.5% in Oct
Industrial production growth slows to 3.5% in Oct
7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
7 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
'Gukesh's win will inspire a lot of aspiring players'
'Gukesh's win will inspire a lot of aspiring players'
No buyer for Gandhi's Dandi garland at UK auction
No buyer for Gandhi's Dandi garland at UK auction

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
'Gukesh's win will inspire a lot of aspiring players'
'Gukesh's win will inspire a lot of aspiring players'
SEE: Tears of joy for Gukesh!
SEE: Tears of joy for Gukesh!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances