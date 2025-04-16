Diana Khan Slays With Her Qaatilana Adaa

Diana Khan's style often speaks louder than words.

With every ensemble, she crafts a narrative through her styling.

The actor returns to the silver screen opposite Mimoh Chakraborty in the highly anticipated Oye Bhootni Ke, slated to release April 25.

IMAGE: Diana steps into the spotlight wearing a striking red and black embroidered suit. All photographs: Kind courtesy Diana Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: When it comes to vacation vibes, it Barbie-core that Diana loves.

IMAGE: In a sizzling red tube dress and a bombshell wavy hairdo, Diana's too hot to handle.

IMAGE: She steps out in a super-sleek black beach ensemble with a sheer cover-up that dances delicately in the ocean breeze.

IMAGE: The beauty in black. She keeps her lipstick bold and her accessories simple.

IMAGE: Doesn't the white chrysanthemum tucked behind her ear go well with her white shirt?

IMAGE: As she poses against the iconic Tower Bridge in London, one can’t help but wonder where to focus -- the breathtaking architecture or the sun-kissed beauty who stands before it?

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES