Dia Is The Boss-Lady

Dia Mirza wore the pants for Salt Attire on the Bombay Times Fashion Week ramp. And did she have everyone floored in this phenomenal new avatar!

In her words, she 'never felt more comfortable in a suit'.

When it came to styling the blazer, less scored -- she kept her accessories and make-up minimal.

Congratulating Dipti Tolani, founder of Salt Attire on her debut show, Dia said, 'Fit to perfection, custom-made and so thoughtfully designed. May every woman find comfort in your garments. Keep shining.'

IMAGE: Ohmazing in a slinky grape purple suit with side slits.

She swapped her signature wavy hair for a soft perm that reminds us of Love On Top singer Beyonce and her iconic curls.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Salt Attire

IMAGE: The Heyy Babyy power walk.

IMAGE: Oversized hoops, brown lips, kajal-rimmed eyes were all part of her winning package that could make an entire boardroom sit up in their chairs and realise who the real boss of the daftar is.

Vestis femina facit or Clothes maketh the woman!