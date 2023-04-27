Dia Is The Boss-Lady

Dia Mirza wore the pants for Salt Attire on the Bombay Times Fashion Week ramp. And did she have everyone floored in this phenomenal new avatar!
In her words, she 'never felt more comfortable in a suit'.
When it came to styling the blazer, less scored -- she kept her accessories and make-up minimal.
Congratulating Dipti Tolani, founder of Salt Attire on her debut show, Dia said, 'Fit to perfection, custom-made and so thoughtfully designed. May every woman find comfort in your garments. Keep shining.'