Oomphy Ananya, Amyra In Stunning Gowns

Oomphy Ananya, Amyra In Stunning Gowns

By REDIFF STYLE
April 26, 2023 09:31 IST
Yes, saris are the quintessentially Indian way of dressing for bada-bada occasions.

But a gown is the red carpet's blue-eyed child. And sometimes, rarely -- dare we say it -- a little more oomphy and less conventional than a sari.

A gown is about inspirational dressing, secret urges -- pretending to be Hollywood-ish/Met Gala-esque, something one longs to do if one had the courage. You know, once in your life believing you are The Supernova.

The beautiful folks at Bollywood are gown savvy. They know what to choose. And more crucially how to pull off a gown-wearing moment. Yup, their cooler-than-thou attitude in their one-off lavish, flamboyant pieces is a great energy to copy.

Because you too can bring out your most fabulous selves in custom gowns, no matter where you're headed. So become the superstar for a day, gals.

Presenting some of the hatke gowns we spotted in April to goad you ladies on.

IMAGE: Ae phoolon ki rani, baharon ki malika!
Amyra Dastur clad in summer's choicest canary yellow flowers that bloom about her body like a second skin, like she grew out of a flower bed.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers

 

IMAGE: Wahoo! The Dream Girl got dreamier.
Ananya Panday's gown is made of all the most charming fal-lal and froufrou in The Great Big Fashion Book.
The explosion of tulle in a most enticing hue.
A silvery off-the-shoulder bustier with a thousand sequins.
An asymmetrical hemline spread in rich folds on either side of her.
The delicate sparkle at the neck.
And those Cinderella shoes for a Prince Charming to find their live location on Google Maps.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers

 

IMAGE: She plays it safe: Take a cue from Kajol on how to make sure Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in an impossibly elegant maroon number with the most delicious neckline.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry by Karishma

 

IMAGE: Gulp! We've run out of glamzy enough words for Shamita Shetty and her startling, dumbfounding popping-out-of-the-phool attire.
But like all things Shamita, over the top is always roz ka mamla.
Nothing unusual for her to be stepping out in a sumptuous satiny mustard figure-hugging gown with, incidentally, a gigantic flower sprouting from her shoulder.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor just got first-class tickets to a magic carpet ride!
She channels Disney princess Elsa in a heartstopping icy blue gown speckled with a million Swarovski crystals.
One of her Instagram fam felt the actor was 'a jalpari of the Maldives sea.'
Aap ne sahi kaha!
Photograph: Kind courtesy ITRH

REDIFF STYLE
Archana Gautam's Style Tamasha

Archana Gautam's Style Tamasha

Sanjana's Scene-Stealing Summer Styles

Sanjana's Scene-Stealing Summer Styles

