Nikhila Vimal's Simple 24/7 Chic

By REDIFF STYLE
April 26, 2023 16:18 IST
Putting together, day after day, an eye-catching outfit can be daunting -- that challenge of keeping it fresh and different all week long.

If you are fashionable, it's not a part-time job, bro. You gotta be well-dressed all the darn time.

That's where Nikhila Vimal steps in as the mistress of simple, powerful casuals.

She doesn't bring out any big brands to make your eyes pop. Nor sock you blind with her bling. Or waft about in dizzyingly pricey costumes beyond your imagination.

Flashy and gaudy are not part of her wardrobe vocab. Nor does she go for skinfests.

Be it lazy weekend fits or laid-back ensembles, the Malayalee actor fom Kannur dresses up without trying too hard, like it's a no brainer to look 24/7 chic.

She's been seen in South films, the most notable were Aravindante Athidhikal and Njan Prakashan, Nikhila's a dancer and has a degree in botany no less.

IMAGE: Unpretentious. That's the one word in the fashion dictionary that describes her best.
She is not boring. But she's the girl with casual good style.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Nikhila Vimal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Subhanallah! Can Nikhila look any sweeter?
A dress that's a botanist's dream ;).

 

IMAGE: Uff cutie! A fuss-free chutney-green sari with a black and silver border, pleated so beautifully. Total sundari penne style.
Even in ethnic getups, simplicity does the talking.
 

 

IMAGE: Once again she opts for low-key pretty. Not flamboyant. Not splashy. Just plain vanilla charming.
It's pastels with white, adding a pair of nice gold earrings to finish off.
Tip: If you find a colour that suits you, stick to it!
 

IMAGE: A wonderful breath of fresh air? Understated glam? Girl-next-door appeal?
All of the above.
The cowl-neck long top, in a neutral shade, worn with brown lips, suits her like nothing else.
Only very occasionally does an actress come along who creates dressed-down top style moments that you Love 24x7. Good job, Nikhila.

