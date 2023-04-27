Nidhi, A Free-Spirited Beach Babe

Happy girls are the prettiest' and that's why travel blogger Nidhi Bhanushali's Instagram timeline is such a cheery sight.

Life as a nomad is good. It keeps her beaming and the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor has gone all out to put her holiday chapter wardrobe on display.

It's Boho! It's free-spirited! It's meticulously planned for sunny getaways and balmy beach days. It fills you with envy. And gives you itchy feet.

Scroll down to decide which of her comfy, safar-worthy outfits deserves a place in your suitcase this summer?

IMAGE: She is travelling somewhere along the Maharashtra coast in this sexy Bali-style costume.

Doesn't Nidhi look like a grown-up version of Moana, the Polynesian animation princess, as she frolics around baby coconut trees in a brief halter-neck and a tangerine sarong.

All that's missing are Moana's gorgeous curls.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nidhi Bhanushali/Instagram

IMAGE: Bye-Bye Tattoo Girl!

Distressed denim shorts. Comfy floaters. Pink tube top. A pretty flower tucked in her hair. And a bandana to keep the sun at bay... This girl is ready to holiday 100 per cent.

IMAGE: That's the backpacker cottage she painted for her stay in scenic Koh Pha Ngan, a rain forest island destination in the Gulf of Thailand.

Her fave throw-on shirt comes in handy to layer over a cool, airy pair of boxers as she does a round of home improvement.

It suffered a little paint damage. No matter. She can keep it for Holi.

IMAGE: Traveller's note: She packs plenty of shorts.

Her strappy black bathing suit with pineapples strewn over it makes for a picture full of happiness.

IMAGE: She always dresses for the weather: Adventure-ready in a skimpy top and tiny hot pants as she plays tourist in Kuala Lumpur.

IMAGE: Beach bumming: The sarong with white flowers, which doubles up as a beach mat, and the black pineapple monokini follow her to the island of Pulau Perhentian Kecil in Malaysia to create some delightful travel memories.