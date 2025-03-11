Deepika, Raveena Look Magnificent In Paris

Paris, the undisputed fashion capital of the world, has rolled out the red carpet for its highly anticipated Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 extravaganza.

Among the glittering guests were Deepika Padukone, Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani and Deepika's stylist, Shaleena Nathani.

IMAGE: Raveena and Rasha turned heads at the Delvaux luxury handbag showcase. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

IMAGE: Both looked gorgeous in monochrome. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

IMAGE: And each served their own version of glam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

IMAGE: Then there was Deepika Padukone, who embodied the essence of chic Parisienne style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

IMAGE: She paired a sleek fedora with a textured jacket and a bold red pout that could stop traffic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram IMAGE: Her stylist, Shaleena Nathani, who was spotted at the Hermes fashion show, delivered a masterclass in layering. With a scarf worn as a bustier, chic sunglasses and stacked bracelets , her look was as inventive as it was stylish.

