Cute Cutout Styles

Fall head-over-heels in love with these flattering, sexy styles from the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2020.

A sight for sunny days, these cutout outfits are the comfiest way to stay both cool and stylish.

Want to be inspired? Click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: When one cut is not bold enough!

Move over, high-slit evening dress; the all-black, multiple cutout, jaw-dropping gown is here.

Photograph: Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

IMAGE: Blue and green, with a dash of cutouts, never looked cooler!

Photograph: Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

IMAGE: Can you get more summery than this?

Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

IMAGE: Steal the show in this white monokini, paired with a shimmering jacket and purple flats.

Photograph: Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

IMAGE: The cutout bodice makes this classic gown irresistible.

Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

IMAGE: The show of skin is a slow burn in this cutout neon top. We love the pants too.

Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com