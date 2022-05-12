News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Cute Cutout Styles

Cute Cutout Styles

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 12, 2022 10:54 IST
Fall head-over-heels in love with these flattering, sexy styles from the Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2020.

A sight for sunny days, these cutout outfits are the comfiest way to stay both cool and stylish.

Want to be inspired? Click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: When one cut is not bold enough!
Move over, high-slit evening dress; the all-black, multiple cutout, jaw-dropping gown is here.
Photograph: Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Blue and green, with a dash of cutouts, never looked cooler!
Photograph: Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Can you get more summery than this?
Photograph: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Steal the show in this white monokini, paired with a shimmering jacket and purple flats.
Photograph: Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The cutout bodice makes this classic gown irresistible.
Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: The show of skin is a slow burn in this cutout neon top. We love the pants too.
Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
