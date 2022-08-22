News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Yami Keeps It Simple... And Beautiful!

Yami Keeps It Simple... And Beautiful!

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 22, 2022 10:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Simple, for Yami Gautam, equals stylish and beautiful.

There is, as these pictures show, no need to overload on make-up and accessories to create a head-turning look. 

 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam Dhar/Instagram

Take a leaf from Yami's style diaries on how to steal the show in an all-white outfit.
Her sleeveless pantsuit exudes class and sophistication.
Her only add-ons are simple gold rings and lilac nails. 

 

 

The actress creates the perfect showstopping combination in a blazer dress paired with black heels. 
She skips the accessories since the red silhouette does all the talking. 

 

 

While Yami looks pretty in this handloom top and white skirt, it is her cute purse -- can you spot it? -- that caught our attention.
It's brown colour is not too overpowering and it ticks yes on trend and convenience.   

 

 

The cutout at the back gives this floral print dress just the right amount of edge. 
The silhouette is proof that you don't need glitz and glamour to make a stunning statement.  

 

 

Yami enjoys keeping it simple yet individualistic.
This embroidered white sari, for example, has a different drape.
She wears it with a long white sleeveless blouse and pairs it with interesting tribal-inspired accessories.

 

 

Yami showcases an effortless, chic bottle green pantsuit featuring a stitched belt and pleats on the base of the blazer.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Sari Style Tips From Rakul, Sai, Vaani
Sari Style Tips From Rakul, Sai, Vaani
Mrunal Will Cast A Spell On You!
Mrunal Will Cast A Spell On You!
WOW! Disha Looks DIVINE
WOW! Disha Looks DIVINE
India's daily Covid count below 10k; active cases drop
India's daily Covid count below 10k; active cases drop
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi for mahapanchayat
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi for mahapanchayat
Pushpa Mania in Manhattan
Pushpa Mania in Manhattan
'Pandit Has Got The Midas Touch'
'Pandit Has Got The Midas Touch'

More like this

Ananya, Janhvi's Fun Bikini Styles

Ananya, Janhvi's Fun Bikini Styles

Tamannaah Sets Hearts Racing In A Sari

Tamannaah Sets Hearts Racing In A Sari

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances