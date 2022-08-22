Yami Keeps It Simple... And Beautiful!

Simple, for Yami Gautam, equals stylish and beautiful.

There is, as these pictures show, no need to overload on make-up and accessories to create a head-turning look.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam Dhar/Instagram

Take a leaf from Yami's style diaries on how to steal the show in an all-white outfit.

Her sleeveless pantsuit exudes class and sophistication.

Her only add-ons are simple gold rings and lilac nails.

The actress creates the perfect showstopping combination in a blazer dress paired with black heels.

She skips the accessories since the red silhouette does all the talking.

While Yami looks pretty in this handloom top and white skirt, it is her cute purse -- can you spot it? -- that caught our attention.

It's brown colour is not too overpowering and it ticks yes on trend and convenience.

The cutout at the back gives this floral print dress just the right amount of edge.

The silhouette is proof that you don't need glitz and glamour to make a stunning statement.

Yami enjoys keeping it simple yet individualistic.

This embroidered white sari, for example, has a different drape.

She wears it with a long white sleeveless blouse and pairs it with interesting tribal-inspired accessories.

Yami showcases an effortless, chic bottle green pantsuit featuring a stitched belt and pleats on the base of the blazer.