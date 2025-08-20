Cool, Casual, Captivating Sanchi

Before Tribanadhari Barbarik hits the big screen, Sanchi Rai is already setting the stage -- not with a trailer, but with a killer wardrobe.

One day it's chill denim, the next it's full glam with a desi twist.

Sanchi’s cool, unexpected style isn’t chasing trends -- it’s doing its own thing.

IMAGE: Sanchi nails the off-duty vibe in a breezy black top and ripped denims. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanchi Rai/Instagram

IMAGE: The red hot top, denim shorts, leather bag and boots make Sanchi a total scene-stealer.

IMAGE: She commands attention in a chic tube top and mini skirt.

IMAGE: Draped in a delicate chikankari top, she shows how traditional fabric can be given a beautiful modern twist.

IMAGE: Fierce, fun and fabulous -- her printed top look proves Sanchi knows how to keep it bold yet classy.

IMAGE: Desi diva mode on! Sanchi stuns in a sari, channelling timeless elegance with a hint of starry glam.

IMAGE: A scintillating blouse always elevates the simplest of saris.

