Come, Fall In Love With Rukmini

In Rukmini Vasanth's smile, you can see something more beautiful than the stars.

The Kannada actor is proof that a wide, warm, happy grin is the best make up a woman can wear.

That smile is also the best gift she can give her incredible parents.

Her father, Colonel Vasanth Venugopal, was martyred in 2007 at Uri, fighting off armed infiltrators from across the border.

Her mother, Subhashini Vasanth, who is a Bharatanatyam exponent, helps war widows though her foundation.

It is these two bravehearts who are Rukmini's backbone.

The actor, who debuted in 2019, last stepped into the big screen with 2023's Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. She will be soon seen Bagheera, Bhairathi Ranagal (both Kannada), VJS 5, SK23 (both Tamil) and Keeravani.

This lovely leading lady has been championing her passion for traditional drapes while giving it her fun, playful spin.

You can always turn to her for some style inspiration on how to wear a sari to work, for a party and even to brunch with your friends.

IMAGE: Rukmini just loves her saris.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

IMAGE: She pairs a traditional blue silk sari with a refreshing strappy choli, dazzling gold jewellery and an infectious laugh.

IMAGE: With that fresh face and minimal accessories, she offers a lively take on wearing bandhani to work.

IMAGE: Can you think of a better way to colour-block in a sari?

IMAGE: It's not like she doesn't rock the ultimate fashionista vibe in classy dresses and shimmering gowns.

IMAGE: Or embrace the timeless appeal of gold and vibrant prints.

IMAGE: But it's her beloved saris that keep her way ahead in the fashion game.