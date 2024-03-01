News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Come, Fall In Love With Rukmini

Come, Fall In Love With Rukmini

By REDIFF STYLE
March 01, 2024 12:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In Rukmini Vasanth's smile, you can see something more beautiful than the stars. 

The Kannada actor is proof that a wide, warm, happy grin is the best make up a woman can wear. 

That smile is also the best gift she can give her incredible parents.

Her father, Colonel Vasanth Venugopal, was martyred in 2007 at Uri, fighting off armed infiltrators from across the border.

Her mother, Subhashini Vasanth, who is a Bharatanatyam exponent, helps war widows though her foundation.

It is these two bravehearts who are Rukmini's backbone.

The actor, who debuted in 2019, last stepped into the big screen with 2023's Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. She will be soon seen Bagheera, Bhairathi Ranagal (both Kannada), VJS 5, SK23 (both Tamil) and Keeravani.

This lovely leading lady has been championing her passion for traditional drapes while giving it her fun, playful spin. 

You can always turn to her for some style inspiration on how to wear a sari to work, for a party and even to brunch with your friends. 

IMAGE: Rukmini just loves her saris.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She pairs a traditional blue silk sari with a refreshing strappy choli, dazzling gold jewellery and an infectious laugh.

 

IMAGE: With that fresh face and minimal accessories, she offers a lively take on wearing bandhani to work.  

 

IMAGE: Can you think of a better way to colour-block in a sari?

 

IMAGE: It's not like she doesn't rock the ultimate fashionista vibe in classy dresses and shimmering gowns. 

 

IMAGE: Or embrace the timeless appeal of gold and vibrant prints.

 

IMAGE: But it's her beloved saris that keep her way ahead in the fashion game. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Alluring Boss Babes Alia, Ananya, Rakul, Janhvi...
Alluring Boss Babes Alia, Ananya, Rakul, Janhvi...
Where's The Party, Urvashi?
Where's The Party, Urvashi?
Bachke Rehna, Soniya's Style Is Zara Hakte!
Bachke Rehna, Soniya's Style Is Zara Hakte!
Two major challenges of Bandhan Bank
Two major challenges of Bandhan Bank
The Battles Over Recipes
The Battles Over Recipes
Women's red-ball cricket returns to domestic scene
Women's red-ball cricket returns to domestic scene
ABVP, Left-backed groups clash at JNU
ABVP, Left-backed groups clash at JNU

More like this

Actress remembers her father, the Ashok Chakra hero

Actress remembers her father, the Ashok Chakra hero

Simply Lajawab, Kareena!

Simply Lajawab, Kareena!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances