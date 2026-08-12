Recipe: Mayuri's Sarvapindi

Sarvapindi is one of Telangana's much-loved naashtas.

Have it early morning as brekker or as a char-baje chai ke saath fare... Anything goes.

Made with rice flour, peanuts, chana dal and dhania-mirchi-curry pattas, this uttapam/thalipeeth-like pancake, with crisp edges and a soft centre, is as wholesome as it is flavourful.

You can add grated carrot, spinach, grated bottle gourd (doodhi) and other veggies for extra vitamin content.

Pratibha Kumari Singh locates an authentic recpie for the savoury from K Mayuri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva lakshmi/Wikimedia Commons

Sarvapindi

Serving: 3-4

Ingredients

2 cups rice flour

½ cup roasted peanuts, coarsely crushed

2 tbsp chana dal or Bengal gram, soaked for 30 minutes

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste, optional

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp til or sesame seeds

8-10 curry leaves, finely chopped

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilly powder, optional

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

2-3 tbsp oil + plus extra for frying the sarvapindis

¾ to 1 cup warm water

Method