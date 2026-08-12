Recipe: Mayuri's Sarvapindi

Sarvapindi is one of Telangana's much-loved naashtas.
Have it early morning as brekker or as a char-baje chai ke saath fare... Anything goes.
Made with rice flour, peanuts, chana dal and dhania-mirchi-curry pattas, this uttapam/thalipeeth-like pancake, with crisp edges and a soft centre, is as wholesome as it is flavourful.
You can add grated carrot, spinach, grated bottle gourd (doodhi) and other veggies for extra vitamin content.
Pratibha Kumari Singh locates an authentic recpie for the savoury from K Mayuri.
Sarvapindi
Serving: 3-4
Ingredients
- 2 cups rice flour
- ½ cup roasted peanuts, coarsely crushed
- 2 tbsp chana dal or Bengal gram, soaked for 30 minutes
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste, optional
- 2-3 green chillies, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro
- 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- 1 tsp til or sesame seeds
- 8-10 curry leaves, finely chopped
- ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- 1 tsp red chilly powder, optional
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
- 2-3 tbsp oil + plus extra for frying the sarvapindis
- ¾ to 1 cup warm water
Method
- In a large bowl, combine the rice flour, crushed peanuts, soaked chana dal, onion, green chillies, coriander, curry leaves, cumin, sesame seeds, turmeric, chilly powder, oil, salt.
Add 2-3 tbsp of oil and mix well.
Gradually add warm water to form a soft, pliable dough.
It should not be sticky.
- Grease a cold heavy-bottomed frying pan or tawa with oil.
Place a ball of dough directly in the pan and flatten it with wet fingers into a circle about ¼-inch thick.
Make several small holes across the pancake using your finger or the back of a spoon.
Drizzle a little oil into the holes and around the edges.
Cover the pan with a lid and cook over medium-low heat for 8-10 minutes, or until the underside turns golden brown and crisp.
Traditionally, a sarvapindi is cooked only on one side, so there is no need to flip it.
- To prepare the next one, use another heavy-bottomed pan or tawa, or allow the first pan to cool slightly before using it again.
Avoid placing the dough on a hot pan, as it will be difficult to spread evenly.
Serve hot or cold with chutney or a pickle of your choice.