Home  » Get Ahead » UGC-NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key To Be Out This Week: NTA

UGC-NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key To Be Out This Week: NTA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar August 12, 2026 15:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

The National Testing Agency advised candidates to regularly check its official website and rely only on official communications from the agency.

Students on campus

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy George Pak/Pexels

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said it will publish the provisional answer key for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination on its official website this week.

The NTA will also answer keys for CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations.

‘The provisional answer release keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination will be published on the official website this week, along with the provisional answer keys for the CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations,’ the NTA said in a  public notice.

It added that the candidates will be able to view the provisional answer keys and raise challenges within the notified window. Detailed instructions will be provided at the time of publication, it said.

The NTA advised candidates to regularly check its official website and rely only on official communications from the agency.

The NTA conducted the UGC NET examinations on six days between June 22-30 and a retest on July 5, 2026.

UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of assistant professor and admission to PhD programmes. The examination consists of two papers: Paper I, which includes 50 questions on teaching aptitude, reasoning ability and general awareness, and Paper II, which contains 100 subject-related multiple-choice questions.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination were held on July 17-18 in computer-based test (CBT) mode to determine the eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in institutions across India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Savera R Someshwar© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

NTAUGCNational Testing AgencyCSIRICAR

More From Rediff

UGC-NET Provisional Answer Key Out This Week: NTA

UGC-NET Provisional Answer Key Out This Week: NTA
Can Cutting Down Sugary Tea, Coffee Help Lose Weight?

Can Cutting Down Sugary Tea, Coffee Help Lose Weight?
Rakul, Ananya, Komal Are The Prettiest Sunflower Girls

Rakul, Ananya, Komal Are The Prettiest Sunflower Girls

Related Stories

The Last Date To Apply For CLAT 2027 Is...

The Last Date To Apply For CLAT 2027 Is...

Quick Links

Junior Research FellowshipIndiaJRF

Web Stories

World Elephant Day: Haathi Mere Saathi

World Elephant Day: Haathi Mere Saathi
What Makes The Redmi Note 17 Stand Out?

What Makes The Redmi Note 17 Stand Out?
Check Out Honor X6e!

Check Out Honor X6e!