UGC-NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key To Be Out This Week: NTA

The National Testing Agency advised candidates to regularly check its official website and rely only on official communications from the agency.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy George Pak/Pexels

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said it will publish the provisional answer key for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination on its official website this week.

The NTA will also answer keys for CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations.

‘The provisional answer release keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination will be published on the official website this week, along with the provisional answer keys for the CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 examinations,’ the NTA said in a public notice.

It added that the candidates will be able to view the provisional answer keys and raise challenges within the notified window. Detailed instructions will be provided at the time of publication, it said.

The NTA advised candidates to regularly check its official website and rely only on official communications from the agency.

The NTA conducted the UGC NET examinations on six days between June 22-30 and a retest on July 5, 2026.

UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts of assistant professor and admission to PhD programmes. The examination consists of two papers: Paper I, which includes 50 questions on teaching aptitude, reasoning ability and general awareness, and Paper II, which contains 100 subject-related multiple-choice questions.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination were held on July 17-18 in computer-based test (CBT) mode to determine the eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in institutions across India.