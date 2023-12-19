Uff! Himanshi's Pretty Girl Swag Is Unbeatable

When she is on the sets of Teri Meri Doriyaann, Saheba Monga is almost always clad in a salwar kurta.

But when the spotlight switches off and she turns back into Himanshi Parashar -- that Saheba in real life :) -- her dressing preferences change as well.

She prefers denims, cropped tops and dresses and she brings on her fashion A-game in an occasional sari.

IMAGE: Himanshi in these casuals are what holiday dressing dreams are made of.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Himanshi Parashar/Instagram



IMAGE: She brings the party with her in that strappy, printed dress and gorgeous perm.

IMAGE: Psst... chocolate brown is her favourite shade; it also happens to be the new black

IMAGE: The desi small screen bahu is such a beautiful sight in a sari.

IMAGE: Slate grey is not just for tiles and bathroom flooring.

IMAGE: Another day, another sari. Himanshi keeps it cool and colourful in the desi drape.

IMAGE: She clearly knows a thing or two about styling a sari.

The centre-parted hair and choker add a vintage touch.