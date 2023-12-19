Uff! Himanshi's Pretty Girl Swag Is Unbeatable

When she is on the sets of Teri Meri Doriyaann, Saheba Monga is almost always clad in a salwar kurta.
But when the spotlight switches off and she turns back into Himanshi Parashar -- that Saheba in real life :) -- her dressing preferences change as well.
She prefers denims, cropped tops and dresses and she brings on her fashion A-game in an occasional sari.
IMAGE: Himanshi in these casuals are what holiday dressing dreams are made of.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Himanshi Parashar/Instagram
IMAGE: She brings the party with her in that strappy, printed dress and gorgeous perm.
IMAGE: Psst... chocolate brown is her favourite shade; it also happens to be the new black
IMAGE: The desi small screen bahu is such a beautiful sight in a sari.
IMAGE: Slate grey is not just for tiles and bathroom flooring.
IMAGE: Another day, another sari. Himanshi keeps it cool and colourful in the desi drape.
IMAGE: She clearly knows a thing or two about styling a sari.
The centre-parted hair and choker add a vintage touch.