Krithi Shetty Is Pretty Amazing!

Krithi Shetty has quickly become a Gen Z favourite, not just for her screen presence but also for a wardrobe that refuses to be boxed in.

One day, the Love Insurance Kompany actress is serving desi looks; the next, she’s experimenting with unexpectedly bold silhouettes.

It’s this switch-up energy, which is so relatable, that makes her style feel current, cool and worth bookmarking.

anarkali with brocade borders and spaghetti straps, Krithi makes the tradish silhouette modish. All photographs: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram IMAGE: Twirling in a black and bronzewith brocade borders and spaghetti straps, Krithi makes the tradish silhouette modish.

IMAGE: She looks like the baddie in baby pink, wearing a lehenga and a deep neck blouse... She's definitely giving major banno ki saheli vibes.

IMAGE: A checked strapless peplum top paired with a pleated blue skirt proves it for sure -- more the flare, more the fun!

IMAGE: Are you looking for an Indo-western look for a haldi or mehendi ceremony? Krithi’s got your back in a rusty orange and brown printed coord with a corset top and shell-adorned cape, styled with matching jewellery.

IMAGE: Is it a blazer? Is it a party dress? Is it both? Krithi’s cutout blazer dress is corporate meets dance floor.

IMAGE: She nails mermaidcore in a colourful bodycon sprinkled with glitter, looking straight out of an underwater fantasy.

IMAGE: Certainly the wackiest sari we’ve ever seen! A red sequined blouse with a ready-to-wear black and pink ruffled sari -- and that slit! -- is so fun and bold.