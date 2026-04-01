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Krithi Shetty Is Pretty Amazing!

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 01, 2026 08:45 IST

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Krithi Shetty has quickly become a Gen Z favourite, not just for her screen presence but also for a wardrobe that refuses to be boxed in.

One day, the Love Insurance Kompany actress is serving desi looks; the next, she’s experimenting with unexpectedly bold silhouettes.

It’s this switch-up energy, which is so relatable, that makes her style feel current, cool and worth bookmarking. 

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: Twirling in a black and bronze anarkali with brocade borders and spaghetti straps, Krithi makes the tradish silhouette modish. All photographs: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram

 

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: She looks like the baddie in baby pink, wearing a lehenga and a deep neck blouse... She's definitely giving major banno ki saheli vibes.

 

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: A checked strapless peplum top paired with a pleated blue skirt proves it for sure -- more the flare, more the fun!

 

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: Are you looking for an Indo-western look for a haldi or mehendi ceremony? Krithi’s got your back in a rusty orange and brown printed coord with a corset top and shell-adorned cape, styled with matching jewellery.

 

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: Is it a blazer? Is it a party dress? Is it both? Krithi’s cutout blazer dress is corporate meets dance floor.

 

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: She nails mermaidcore in a colourful bodycon sprinkled with glitter, looking straight out of an underwater fantasy.

 

Krithi Shetty

IMAGE: Certainly the wackiest sari we’ve ever seen! A red sequined blouse with a ready-to-wear black and pink ruffled sari -- and that slit! -- is so fun and bold.

REDIFF STYLE

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