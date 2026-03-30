Mrs Universe Sherry Singh Spills Her Fashion & Beauty Secrets

Mrs Universe 2025 Sherry Singh, who turned showstopper for Pawan Sachdeva’s Khadi Edit at the recently concluded Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, stopped for a quick interview.

Don't miss our fun rapidfire at the end.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sherry Singh/Instagram

There’s a certain calm that surrounds Sherry Singh, the kind that doesn’t need to announce itself.

Fresh off her Mrs Universe 2025 win, she stepped into the high-energy chaos of Lakme Fashion Week, representing India’s beloved textile, khadi.

In a chat with Rediff’s Rishika Shah, Sherry talks about fashion as self-expression and shares the secret to her glowing skin, hair care tips and more!

Tell us about the outfit you wore as showstopper?

I wore an outfit from Pawan Sachdeva’s Khadi collection and I really loved how it felt.

It was very quirky, very cool and I just couldn’t wait to step on stage after putting it on.

Which is tougher -- the pageant walk or the fashion walk?

They’re both tough. I really cannot pick one. They’re just different kinds of tough.

What makes you feel powerful when it comes to fashion?

Fashion is not just what we wear. It’s a statement of our personality. It helps me communicate how I’m feeling; it’s a display of emotion for me.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

If you could steal one piece from Pawan’s collection, what would it be?

I’m wearing this lungi-style long skirt with pockets. It’s really cool; I wish I could take it home! And the red Kolhapuri chappals… there’s so much to steal, it’s hard to pick just one.

Before we move ahead, let's go in for fun rapidfire:

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Your summer hack -- how do you stay stylish without melting?

Sunscreen and hydration. I drink a lot of coconut water when I’m in Mumbai. And I keep my hair tied up; that’s a lifesaver.

One summer fashion tip?

Tied hair. Honestly, it works every time in this weather.

What’s your idea of a perfect summer wedding look?

Pastel colours! They are soothing to the eyes and the soul. When I think of a summer wedding, I want to see pastels everywhere.

One wedding fashion mistake people should avoid?

Wearing bright colours in the daytime and light colours at night -- it should be the other way around.

Your skincare and haircare secret?

I’ve turned vegan and everything has just fallen into place.

My skin is glowing, my hair is better… it’s really working for me.

I don’t really have a strict hair care routine.

I work out a lot, so I wash my hair every second day. But I do a lot of oiling with sesame oil.

What do you do on days when you’re not feeling confident but have to show up?

I have a sports background; I've played at the national level.

Sports teaches you to show up no matter how you feel. So I just push myself and get it done.

One celebrity whose fashion you admire?

I love Priyanka Chopra’s style. She’s gone global and I love everything she’s doing; she’s just glowing.

Do you think khadi is fading or making a comeback?

Khadi is our heritage.

It's part of India's heritage and I’m very proud of it.

I don’t think it’s dying; it may have faded for a while but it’s definitely coming back.