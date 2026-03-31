Meet Shubhangi Atre, India's Most Stylish Bhabhiji

You may know her as the sweet, quirky Angoori bhabhi but off-screen, Shubhangi Atre is quietly building a wardrobe that’s elegant, experimental and super wearable.

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! -- Fun On The Run actress’ style is all about keeping it simple but never boring.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Shubhangi Atre/Instagram IMAGE: Shubhangi takes a plain white organza sari and elevates it with a mint green spaghetti blouse , keeping it minimal with just a dainty ear pin. Effortless yet oh-so-pretty!

sari from the future, complete with an off-shoulder corset peplum bodice, draped detailing and a modern pallu. IMAGE: She looks exotic in a metallic silver ensemble that looks like a, complete with an off-shoulder corset peplum bodice, draped detailing and a modern pallu.

IMAGE: A simple black coord gets a complete makeover with oxidized jhumkas, stacked kadas, a tiny bindi and a nose pin. Proof that accessories can make all the difference.

lazy girl dressing just right in an oversized white shirt paired with super distressed baggy denims. IMAGE: Shubhangi doesjust right in an oversized white shirt paired with super distressed baggy denims.

IMAGE: She makes a plain black sari with scalloped pink borders look bold and sexy as she drapes it over a striped spaghetti blouse.

IMAGE: Shubhangi makes a romantic statement in a rather cute, cozy and hatke look, wearing a furry white sweatshirt with a big red heart, white shorts and a cap.

IMAGE: An electric blue silk sari over a multicoloured floral blouse shows how a simple drape can instantly look fresh and fashion-forward.