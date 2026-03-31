HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Meet Shubhangi Atre, India's Most Stylish Bhabhiji

Meet Shubhangi Atre, India's Most Stylish Bhabhiji

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 10:55 IST

x

You may know her as the sweet, quirky Angoori bhabhi but off-screen, Shubhangi Atre is quietly building a wardrobe that’s elegant, experimental and super wearable.

The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! -- Fun On The Run actress’ style is all about keeping it simple but never boring.

Shubhangi Atre

IMAGE: Shubhangi takes a plain white organza sari and elevates it with a mint green spaghetti blouse, keeping it minimal with just a dainty ear pin. Effortless yet oh-so-pretty! All photographs: Kind courtesy Shubhangi Atre/Instagram

 

Shubhangi Atre

IMAGE: She looks exotic in a metallic silver ensemble that looks like a sari from the future, complete with an off-shoulder corset peplum bodice, draped detailing and a modern pallu.

 

Shubhangi Atre

IMAGE: A simple black coord gets a complete makeover with oxidized jhumkas, stacked kadas, a tiny bindi and a nose pin. Proof that accessories can make all the difference.

 

Shubhangi Atre

IMAGE: Shubhangi does lazy girl dressing just right in an oversized white shirt paired with super distressed baggy denims.

 

Shubhangi Atre

IMAGE: She makes a plain black sari with scalloped pink borders look bold and sexy as she drapes it over a striped spaghetti blouse.

 

Shubhangi Atre

IMAGE: Shubhangi makes a romantic statement in a rather cute, cozy and hatke look, wearing a furry white sweatshirt with a big red heart, white shorts and a cap.

 

Shubhangi Atre

IMAGE: An electric blue silk sari over a multicoloured floral blouse shows how a simple drape can instantly look fresh and fashion-forward.

REDIFF STYLE

RELATED STORIES

Divyabharathi Is The GOAT Of...
Divyabharathi Is The GOAT Of...
Mrs Universe Spills Her Fashion & Beauty Secrets
Mrs Universe Spills Her Fashion & Beauty Secrets
Tamannaah, Suhana Are Swapping Their Blouses For...
Tamannaah, Suhana Are Swapping Their Blouses For...
Why He Called Priyanka Chopra 'The All-Time Gorgeous'!
Why He Called Priyanka Chopra 'The All-Time Gorgeous'!
Simply Beautiful, Priyanka
Simply Beautiful, Priyanka

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 2

11 Khichdi Recipes Fit For A King

webstory image 3

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Watch: Russian-Origin Fuel Tanker En Route to Cuba Spotted in Venezuelan Waters0:36

Watch: Russian-Origin Fuel Tanker En Route to Cuba...

Neha Panchal Tops UPPSC PCS 2024 with Rank 12:11

Neha Panchal Tops UPPSC PCS 2024 with Rank 1

Watch: Kids Play Around Massive Missile Fragment in Southern Israeli Village2:25

Watch: Kids Play Around Massive Missile Fragment in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO