HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Zaara, Nikita, Bhumi Are Passionate About...

Zaara, Nikita, Bhumi Are Passionate About...

1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 18, 2025 13:14 IST

x

Braids just got a Bollywood-esque glow-up. From classic plaits to edgy twists, braided hairstyles are no longer just schoolgirl staples -- they're full-on glamour statements.

Whether it's a boho side braid, sleek cornrows or whimsical fishtails, our glam queens are proving that the braid game remains is strong and stylish in 2025.

Bhumi Pednekar

IMAGE: Braid it like it Bhumi Pednekar for 10/10 fairycore. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Channelling goddess vibes with Tamannaah Bhatia's ethereal rope braid cascade. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha adds a playful twist to traditional glam with this edgy side braid. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

 

Shivngni

IMAGE: Shivngni paints a pretty pic with her French braid. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivngni/Instagram

 

Sharvari

IMAGE: Dharvari’s classic plait is glammed up with ornate hair charms. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

 

Zaara Yesmin

IMAGE: Not your average side fishtail plaits -- these are dipped in glam and dusted with attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

 

Nikita Dutta

IMAGE: Nikita's cornrows-meet-sleek ponytail look is how you make braids runway ready... Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

 Zara Yesmin

>>MORE STYLE UPDATES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kareena, Manushi Make A Statement With...
Kareena, Manushi Make A Statement With...
Sukriti, Avneet, Sreeleela Are Playing With....
Sukriti, Avneet, Sreeleela Are Playing With....
Triptii's Still The Nation's Heartthrob
Triptii's Still The Nation's Heartthrob
What Khushi Wants From Janhvi
What Khushi Wants From Janhvi
Ahsaas Looks Fun-tastic!
Ahsaas Looks Fun-tastic!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Indian Companies Trust Indian Email Providers

webstory image 2

Where Is Petrol The Most Expensive In India?

webstory image 3

10 Times Aruna Irani Seduced Us

VIDEOS

Film Stars Lead Grand India Day Parade in New York1:52

Film Stars Lead Grand India Day Parade in New York

Mumbai's Andheri Subway closed as heavy rains trigger severe waterlogging1:36

Mumbai's Andheri Subway closed as heavy rains trigger...

PM Modi departs from BJP Headquarter after Parliamentary Board Meet0:58

PM Modi departs from BJP Headquarter after Parliamentary...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV