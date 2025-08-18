Zaara, Nikita, Bhumi Are Passionate About...

Braids just got a Bollywood-esque glow-up. From classic plaits to edgy twists, braided hairstyles are no longer just schoolgirl staples -- they're full-on glamour statements.

Whether it's a boho side braid, sleek cornrows or whimsical fishtails, our glam queens are proving that the braid game remains is strong and stylish in 2025.

IMAGE: Braid it like it Bhumi Pednekar for 10/10 fairycore. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Channelling goddess vibes with Tamannaah Bhatia's ethereal rope braid cascade. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha adds a playful twist to traditional glam with this edgy side braid. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

IMAGE: Shivngni paints a pretty pic with her French braid. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivngni/Instagram

IMAGE: Dharvari’s classic plait is glammed up with ornate hair charms. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

IMAGE: Not your average side fishtail plaits -- these are dipped in glam and dusted with attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

IMAGE: Nikita's cornrows-meet-sleek ponytail look is how you make braids runway ready... Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

