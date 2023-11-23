I Cracked CAT Six Times, So Can You

rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza, who has scored in the 100th percentile six times, explains what you can do in these final days to improve your score in the Common Admission Test.

IMAGE: Patrick Dsouza has scored in the 100 percentile six times in CAT. He achieved the first rank in XAT twice, thrice in the Common Entrance Test and once in the Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test. Photograph: Kind courtesy Patrick Dsouza

Are you appearing for the Common Admission Test scheduled on Sunday, November 26, 2023?

Lakhs of students from across India have registered to take this competitive exam and their performance will determine admission into some of the top management colleges in the country, including the Indian Institutes of Management.

Are you anxious about writing the exam?

Feeling stressed that you haven't prepared enough?

Should you sleep more or less?

You can post your questions for rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza HERE.

"CAT is all about your mental preparedness," says rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza, founder of the Quoin Academy that trains students for competitive management entrance exams such as the CAT, Xavier Admission Test, the Common Management Admission Test and the Common Entrance Test.

Patrick, who has scored in the 100 percentile six times in the CAT, recommends you adjust your day's schedule to align with the exam day.

"Each day before the exam, try to stay active during the two-hour exam slot. You can write a mock or read a book," he says.

Do watch the video below in which rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza explains how you can utilise these last few days to improve your performance in the CAT.

rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza trains students for competitive management entrance exams such as the CAT, XAT, CMAT and CET.

To keep in touch with the exam trends, he takes them regularly.

He has scored in the 100 percentile six times in CAT. He achieved the first rank in XAT twice, in CET thrice and once in the Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test.

Apart from coaching students for MBA exams, he has trained aspirants from the IIMs, the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and the S P Jain Institute of Management Studies and Research for campus placements.

Patrick has been a panellist on the group discussion and panel interview rounds for some of the top management colleges in Mumbai.

He graduated in mechanical engineering from the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, and completed his masters in management from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.