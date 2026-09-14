Let Your Favourite Ganesh Avatar Decide Your Look!

Every home welcomes Lord Ganesha in its own special way.

Some idols are playful and mischievous, some look calm and peaceful while others have a grand, regal presence.

Since every family chooses a different avatar of Bappa, your favourite idol can also inspire your festive outfit.

Here's the outfit to wear based on the Ganpati avatar you love most.

Happy And Cheerful





Cheerful, pretty, and impossible to ignore, this look is perfect for a Bappa who fills the house with happiness. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivangi Joshi/Instagram IMAGE: If the Ganpati murti at your home looks bright, joyful and full of positive energy, you need an outfit to match that mood. Shivangi Joshi 's bright yellow salwar suit is basically sunshine in ethnic wear form.Cheerful, pretty, and impossible to ignore, this look is perfect for a Bappa who fills the house with happiness.

Wise And Mature

IMAGE: Some Ganpati murtis have a calm, dignified presence.

If that is the avatar your family brings home, take notes from Karisma Kapoor. Her butter-yellow organza sari gets a fashion twist with a structured embroidered silk jacket.

Elegant without being predictable, it's festive dressing for a Bappa who brings a sense of peace and wisdom to the celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Cool And Stylish



The ivory-and-gold draped set combines a halter blouse covered in statement embellishments with a fluid dhoti-inspired skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram IMAGE: If your murti has a modern, stylish look, Anupama Parameswaran 's outfit is your answer.The ivory-and-gold draped set combines a halter blouse covered in statement embellishments with a fluid dhoti-inspired skirt.

Calm And Peaceful

IMAGE: For the Ganpati murti that brings a sense of calm to your home, go beautifully understated.

Pratibha Ranta's ecru organza sari keeps things sophisticated with tone-on-tone embroidery and a chic high-neck choker blouse.

It is perfect for anyone whose Bappa has a serene and peaceful presence.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

Playful And Mischievous

IMAGE: You know the avatar -- the adorable Ganpati who looks innocent but seems like he is always up to something.

Jasmin Bhasin's outfit has exactly that fun energy. A simple off-white kurta gets a fun upgrade with black-and-white gingham palazzos, while pink bangles add a cheeky pop of colour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Colourful And Festive

IMAGE: Some Ganpati murtis bring colour, excitement and a true festive spirit into the home.

If that is your avatar, make a beeline for magenta.

Shehnaaz Gill's bright pink chanderi silk kurta set is festive without feeling fussy while the sheer organza dupatta and stack of silver bangles add the perfect finishing touches.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff