Let Your Favourite Ganesh Avatar Decide Your Look!

Every home welcomes Lord Ganesha in its own special way.
Some idols are playful and mischievous, some look calm and peaceful while others have a grand, regal presence.
Since every family chooses a different avatar of Bappa, your favourite idol can also inspire your festive outfit.
Here's the outfit to wear based on the Ganpati avatar you love most.
Happy And Cheerful
IMAGE: If the Ganpati murti
at your home looks bright, joyful and full of positive energy, you need an outfit to match that mood. Shivangi Joshi
's bright yellow salwar
suit is basically sunshine in ethnic wear form.
Cheerful, pretty, and impossible to ignore, this look is perfect for a Bappa
who fills the house with happiness. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivangi Joshi/Instagram
Wise And Mature
IMAGE: Some Ganpati murtis have a calm, dignified presence.
If that is the avatar your family brings home, take notes from Karisma Kapoor. Her butter-yellow organza sari gets a fashion twist with a structured embroidered silk jacket.
Elegant without being predictable, it's festive dressing for a Bappa who brings a sense of peace and wisdom to the celebrations.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
Cool And Stylish
IMAGE: If your murti
has a modern, stylish look, Anupama Parameswaran
's outfit is your answer.
The ivory-and-gold draped set combines a halter blouse covered in statement embellishments with a fluid dhoti-inspired skirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram
Calm And Peaceful
IMAGE: For the Ganpati murti that brings a sense of calm to your home, go beautifully understated.
Pratibha Ranta's ecru organza sari keeps things sophisticated with tone-on-tone embroidery and a chic high-neck choker blouse.
It is perfect for anyone whose Bappa has a serene and peaceful presence.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram
Playful And Mischievous
IMAGE: You know the avatar -- the adorable Ganpati who looks innocent but seems like he is always up to something.
Jasmin Bhasin's outfit has exactly that fun energy. A simple off-white kurta gets a fun upgrade with black-and-white gingham palazzos, while pink bangles add a cheeky pop of colour.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram
Colourful And Festive
IMAGE: Some Ganpati murtis bring colour, excitement and a true festive spirit into the home.
If that is your avatar, make a beeline for magenta.
Shehnaaz Gill's bright pink chanderi silk kurta set is festive without feeling fussy while the sheer organza dupatta and stack of silver bangles add the perfect finishing touches.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff