When Janhvi Kapoor Carried Mum Sridevi's Legacy

'I worked with Sridevi ma’am on a Malayalam film in the early '90s, which only deepened my admiration for these incredible textiles and the culture they represent as she and I went shopping in Chennai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra knows just how to make a gorgeous girl look even more stunning.

He recently shared pictures of Janhvi Kapoor wearing a traditional Kanchipuram brocade sari, styled by him, and said she reminded him of her late mother Sridevi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

'Growing up, I was always fascinated by my mother's handloom woven saris that she wore when we attended weddings. The richness of Kanchipuram weaves, the beauty of Pochampally saris, and the elegance they carried left a lasting impression on me watching them worn by Iconic heroines in our Movies,' Manish wrote.

He recalled growing up watching his mother wear handloom saris to weddings and admiring the beauty of Kanchipuram and Pochampally weaves, which were also popularised by iconic actresses on screen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

'A few years later, I worked with Sridevi ma'am on a Malayalam film in the early '90s, which only deepened my admiration for these incredible textiles and the culture they represent as she and I went shopping in Chennai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

'@janhvikapoor carries Sridevi ma'am's Legacy and looks beautiful in this contemporary a predraped, stitched Kanchipuram weave brocade sari in a gilded amethyst hue, sculpted into a modern sculpted silhouette while preserving the soul of the traditional weave. She looks effortlessly beautiful,' he writes.

Janhvi posts pictures of herself in the sari

Earlier, Janhvi had given a shoutout to Manish Malhotra, as he made his debut at the Paris Couture Week: 'Today, my godfather, my mentor, my guiding light, my safe space, and my most honest confidant, @manishmalhotra05, makes his debut at Paris Couture Week.

'I've admired his genius, creativity, and passion ever since I was a child, and I couldn't be prouder to watch this milestone unfold. I know today's collection is not only an extraordinary display of craftsmanship but also a deeply personal homage to the person who means the most to him -- his mother.

'It feels especially meaningful to be wearing one of your beautiful creations today, as it shares the same sentiment of celebrating our mothers and our roots. An interpretation of the Kanchivaram sari, a weave native to my own maternal heritage, makes it even more special. Cheering you on from home while you create magic in Paris.'

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff