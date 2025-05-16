Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel Debuts at Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

There's simply no stopping Nitanshi Goel!

The 17-year-old actor, who made waves with her debut performance in 2024's Laapataa Ladies, makes yet another striking debut this year: At Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

She was seen at the red carpet screening of the French film, Dossier 137.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Nitanshi looks stunning in a black gown adorned with gold embroidery by Jade, Monica and Karishma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

She completed her look with a dainty gold swirl choker necklace, serpentine earrings, rings and high heels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

'Still taking it all in... Grateful, honoured, and so proud to represent a bit of India on this global stage. Walking the red carpet at Cannes felt like a dream -- thank you for all the love, always,' Nitanshi writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya and Urja/Instagram

Nitanshi finds her own way to pay tribute to the leading ladies of Hindi cinema. She wears hairpins bearing the faces of screen legends like Madhubala, Nargis, Meena Kumari, Nutan, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Rekha, and Sridevi on her hair.

Like Nitanshi's look? VOTE!

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff