HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel Debuts at Cannes

Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel Debuts at Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
Share:

May 16, 2025 15:32 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

There's simply no stopping Nitanshi Goel!

The 17-year-old actor, who made waves with her debut performance in 2024's Laapataa Ladies, makes yet another striking debut this year: At Cannes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

She was seen at the red carpet screening of the French film, Dossier 137.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Nitanshi looks stunning in a black gown adorned with gold embroidery by Jade, Monica and Karishma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

She completed her look with a dainty gold swirl choker necklace, serpentine earrings, rings and high heels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

'Still taking it all in... Grateful, honoured, and so proud to represent a bit of India on this global stage. Walking the red carpet at Cannes felt like a dream -- thank you for all the love, always,' Nitanshi writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya and Urja/Instagram

Nitanshi finds her own way to pay tribute to the leading ladies of Hindi cinema. She wears hairpins bearing the faces of screen legends like Madhubala, Nargis, Meena Kumari, Nutan, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Rekha, and Sridevi on her hair.

Like Nitanshi's look? VOTE!

 

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I want to be Lady Shah Rukh Khan'
'I want to be Lady Shah Rukh Khan'
Like Urvashi's Parrot Clutch?
Like Urvashi's Parrot Clutch?
A 'Typical Tom Cruise Day' In Cannes
A 'Typical Tom Cruise Day' In Cannes
Jacqueline Looks Red Hot In Cannes
Jacqueline Looks Red Hot In Cannes
Look, Who Payal Is Hanging Out With!
Look, Who Payal Is Hanging Out With!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Madhuri Dixit's Top 8 Dance Songs

webstory image 2

7 Coldest Capital Cities In The World

webstory image 3

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

VIDEOS

Annanya Panday spotted outside gym1:08

Annanya Panday spotted outside gym

Rajnath Singh arrives in Bhuj to meet Air Warriors0:39

Rajnath Singh arrives in Bhuj to meet Air Warriors

Locals start returning home in Salotri village as India-Pak tensions ease4:14

Locals start returning home in Salotri village as...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD