Guess Which Singer's Daughter Is At Cannes?

Photograph: Shannon Kumar Sanu

Like every year, Cannes 2025 will be seeing a big dose of India.

Among the many desi faces at the Fest on the French Riviera is Kumar Sanu's daughter, singer Shannon Kumar Sanu, who attended the Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning premiere.

Photograph: Shannon Kumar Sanu

Like her look? VOTE!

Photograph: Shannon Kumar Sanu

Shannon wears a gown by British designer Josh Birch Jones and writes, 'Cannes always feels magical, but this year was even more special, wearing Josh Birch Jones incredible red gown made me feel powerful and elegant. I'm grateful to be part of both the fashion and film conversations happening on such an important global stage.'

Photograph: Shannon Kumar Sanu

Shannon, 23, has sung a song in Anupam Kher's second directorial, Tanvi The Great, which has music by Oscar-winning composer M M Keeravani.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff