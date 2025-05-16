Jacqueline Looks Red Hot In Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a winner on the red carpet at Cannes 2025.

Making a splash in a red gown, she was among the Women in Cinema Spotlight by the Red Sea Film Foundation.

The other women included were Saudi actress Elham Ali, Syrian filmmaker Gaya Jiji, Arab actress Amina Khalil, Zambian-Welsh director, screenwriter and actress Rungano Nyoni, Saudi filmmaker Sarah Taibah and Thai actress Engfa Waraha.

Jacqueline is riding high these days as her OTT series Hai Junoon also premieres today.

Before her red carpet appearance, Jacqueline -- who hung out with Maye Musk, Elon's ma in Mumbai last month, gave us a glimpse of how her Day One in Cannes went.

Here, she joins the other ladies in the spotlight for an interview with Deadline magazine.

Meet the Women in Cinema spotlight: Sarah Taibah, Jacqueline, Rungano Nyoni, Gaya Jiji, Elham Ali, Amina Khalil and Engfa Waraha.

Jacqueline writes, 'We discussed our moments of challenges, joy and dreams together. It's amazing how cinema can unite us all.'

Enjoying a meal on the French Riviera.

Getting ready for the day.

And that is Jacqueline's first look of Cannes 2025. She wears a white Anamika Khanna pant suit with a bejeweled corset.

