HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Jacqueline Looks Red Hot In Cannes

Jacqueline Looks Red Hot In Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 16, 2025 10:39 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a winner on the red carpet at Cannes 2025.

Making a splash in a red gown, she was among the Women in Cinema Spotlight by the Red Sea Film Foundation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

The other women included were Saudi actress Elham Ali, Syrian filmmaker Gaya Jiji, Arab actress Amina Khalil, Zambian-Welsh director, screenwriter and actress Rungano Nyoni, Saudi filmmaker Sarah Taibah and Thai actress Engfa Waraha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Jacqueline is riding high these days as her OTT series Hai Junoon also premieres today.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Before her red carpet appearance, Jacqueline -- who hung out with Maye Musk, Elon's ma in Mumbai last month, gave us a glimpse of how her Day One in Cannes went.

Here, she joins the other ladies in the spotlight for an interview with Deadline magazine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Meet the Women in Cinema spotlight: Sarah Taibah, Jacqueline, Rungano Nyoni, Gaya Jiji, Elham Ali, Amina Khalil and Engfa Waraha.

Jacqueline writes, 'We discussed our moments of challenges, joy and dreams together. It's amazing how cinema can unite us all.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Enjoying a meal on the French Riviera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Getting ready for the day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

And that is Jacqueline's first look of Cannes 2025. She wears a white Anamika Khanna pant suit with a bejeweled corset.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Like her look? VOTE!

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Like Urvashi's Parrot Clutch?
Like Urvashi's Parrot Clutch?
A 'Typical Tom Cruise Day' In Cannes
A 'Typical Tom Cruise Day' In Cannes
Leonardo DiCaprio's Day At Cannes
Leonardo DiCaprio's Day At Cannes
Look, Who Payal Is Hanging Out With!
Look, Who Payal Is Hanging Out With!
9 Indians Who Served On Cannes Jury
9 Indians Who Served On Cannes Jury

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

webstory image 2

Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? 8 Medical Truths

webstory image 3

The Eiffel Tower And Bollywood

VIDEOS

Boman Irani leaves for Cannes Film Festival1:00

Boman Irani leaves for Cannes Film Festival

Austrian military analyst busts Pak's fake news propaganda on Ops Sindoor2:26

Austrian military analyst busts Pak's fake news...

Locals start returning home in Poonch's Salotri village as India-Pak tensions ease4:14

Locals start returning home in Poonch's Salotri village...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD