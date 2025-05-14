HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Like Urvashi's Parrot Clutch?

Like Urvashi's Parrot Clutch?

May 14, 2025

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Urvashi Rautela seems to love animals, and loves to make a splash with them at Cannes.

So after wearing a fish necklace in 2024 and an alligator necklace in 2023, Urvashi brings a crystal-embedded parrot clutch at Cannes 2025.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

At the screening of the film Partir un jour (Leave One Day), Urvashi opted for a colourful strapless structured outfit in shades of blue, red and yellow.

She completed her look with a matching tiara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Do you know how much that Judith Leiber parrot clutch cost?

$5,695 or about Rs 486,185 at Wednesday's exchange rate!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

