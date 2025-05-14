Like Urvashi's Parrot Clutch?

Urvashi Rautela seems to love animals, and loves to make a splash with them at Cannes.
So after wearing a fish necklace in 2024 and an alligator necklace in 2023, Urvashi brings a crystal-embedded parrot clutch at Cannes 2025.
At the screening of the film Partir un jour (Leave One Day), Urvashi opted for a colourful strapless structured outfit in shades of blue, red and yellow.
She completed her look with a matching tiara.
Do you know how much that Judith Leiber parrot clutch cost?
$5,695 or about Rs 486,185 at Wednesday's exchange rate!
