Bringing Bappa Into Our Homes And Hearts

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi

'What makes our community Ganesha unique is its Kedarnath backdrop, which was exclusively designed and built by community members, most of whom are software engineers,' says Ravi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Nihar

Nihar from Vadodara has a Tarak Mehta Ka Ootla Chasma theme for Ganeshji.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramesh Pandurang Kadu

Ramesh Pandurang Kadu family's Bappa in Goregaon, north west Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Chandorkar

Milind Chandorkar from Virar says, 'This is our 14th year of Ganpati Festival. This time Our Ganpati Bappa sitting on Flower and we have done the Eco Friendly Makhar having Theme based on Shri Swami Samarth.'

