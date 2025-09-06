HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bringing Bappa Into Our Homes And Hearts

By RAVI, NIHAR, PANDURANG KADU, MILIND CHANDORKAR
September 06, 2025 09:59 IST

Thank you, Dear Readers, for sharing your pictures of Lord Ganesha.
Please continue to e-mail your pictures to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your name, location and details about your Lord Ganesha and we will publish the best photographs on Rediff.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi

'What makes our community Ganesha unique is its Kedarnath backdrop, which was exclusively designed and built by community members, most of whom are software engineers,' says Ravi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Nihar

Nihar from Vadodara has a Tarak Mehta Ka Ootla Chasma theme for Ganeshji.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ramesh Pandurang Kadu

Ramesh Pandurang Kadu family's Bappa in Goregaon, north west Mumbai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Chandorkar

Milind Chandorkar from Virar says, 'This is our 14th year of Ganpati Festival. This time Our Ganpati Bappa sitting on Flower and we have done the Eco Friendly Makhar having Theme based on Shri Swami Samarth.'

Dear readers, how are you celebrating the festival?

Do send us photographs of your favourite Lord Ganesha. Tell us a bit about the celebrations.

Please e-mail the photographs to getahead@rediff.co.in (My Lord Ganesha Pix) with your NAME and LOCATION and we will publish the best images on Rediff.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

RAVI, NIHAR, PANDURANG KADU, MILIND CHANDORKAR
