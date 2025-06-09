Brooches Are Back And Tamannah, Janhvi Love it!

Who knew something as small as a brooch could pack such a big fashion punch?

They are waltzing back into style with serious attitude; pin one on and you’ve instantly turned 'meh' into magnificent.

IMAGE: At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Janhvi Kapoor graced the red carpet in a timeless Christian Dior 1957 haute couture black slub silk dress enhanced with a brooch featuring a 10-carat pear-shaped diamond surrounded by handset pavé diamonds. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt showed how accessories can add a feminine touch to even the most androgynous attire, beautifully integrating a floral-studded one with her suit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia accentuated her black satin gown with maximalist surface ornamentation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen demonstrated how a playful touch can breathe life into a classic sari by styling with a jewelled leopard. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

IMAGE: Genelia Deshmukh used her brooch as a chic tie pin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

IMAGE: Take a page out of Ananya Panday's style diaries and turn a new leaf with this sleek insignia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra pulled out all stops at the Met Gala with his characteristic blingy style, featuring a statement Tusker brooch alongside an array of diamond collar pins. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

IMAGE: Dapper Shah Rukh Khan too embraced this trend at the Met Gala, elevating his signature black ensemble with a striking snowflake. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

