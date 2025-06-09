Sonam Kapoor's Unforgettable Fashion Moments

Sonam Kapoor has officially turned 40! And while the actor has some impressive films and a National Award in her roster, there are other aspects of her personality that this Gemini is also known for.

Her foot-in-the-mouth chattiness, for one.

Her profound love of fashion, for another.

There is nothing when it comes to clothes that Sonam cannot wear well.

Nor are there fashion rules that she won't break if need be.

Even in her on-screen world, she has created fashion goals for not just herself but her co-stars too.

Her talented sister Rhea Kapoor, who is more often than not her stylist, and Sonam are a fashion-forward duo who have shone the spotlight on numerous international luxury brands though films like Aisha and Veere Di Wedding.

On her birthday, here's a look at some of her unforgettable fashion moments over the years:

IMAGE: Sonam transforms into an Indo-western bride in an intricately embroidered Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga with a Victorian-inspired blouse featuring a ruffled collar and sheer sleeves in 2017. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla/Facebook

IMAGE: Sonam -- a guest at Dior's Pre-Fall 2025 show in Kyoto, Japan -- carries a gorgeous white Lady Dior bag styled with a dark trench coat dress and glossy pumps. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: The flagbearer of maximalist fashion, this fashion plate layers on crochet, jacket and rose applique. She is dressed in her fave colour palette -- white and beige -- for the Elie Saab show in Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: All hail the rebel queen. Sonam slays in her humongous fur jacket and leather gloves for the 2025 Dior show in Paris. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: She doesn't shy away from experimentation with her grunge take on the balloon skirt with buckled boots for her 2024 Paris Fashion Week outing. Of course, she had to wear Dior. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam made the bold choice to wear red during every promotion for The Zoya Factor (2019), making her appearances nothing short of a fashion fiesta. She decided to play around her role's lucky mascot theme and rocked that fiery hue everywhere she went. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Drenched in rhinestones as the Ralph and Russo bridal showstopper at the 2017 Paris Couture Week . Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Making a Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit look retro Bollywood! Only Sonam can pull off these ensembles. She wore this Indo-western fusion outfit for JPL couture show at the 2020 Paris Fashion Week. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Pantsuit? Floor sweeping gown? With her Maharani-like layered jewels and chic chignon, she sets the 2019 Cannes red carpet on fire with her classy white attire designed by Ralph and Russo. Photograph: Eric Gaillard /Reuters

IMAGE: Paying homage to Ladakh, she introduces her fans to lesser-known traditional Indian clothing in this resplendent avatar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: In a Ritu Kumar original kurti teamed with a metallic scroll bag and kundan ornaments, she keeps her hair sleek and lips pouty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam shows the depths of India's fashion roots in a terracotta-coloured khadi lehenga that she wore with a corset made from red soil, multani mitti and papier mache. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sonam has collaborated with Anamika Khanna on several occasions for her international outings, but this look -- with its refined colours and revamped take on the six-yard drape -- really stood out at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: A t the Chopard Universe Dinner at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Sonam was dressed in a stunning beige corset and organza dupatta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

