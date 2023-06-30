Bihar Ki Jaan, Manisha Rani

As a social media influencer, Manisha Rani, who is also a content creator, artist, dancer and entertainer, can't ever shy away from a headline-making fashion moment.
So those moments are not far and few between. She rolls them out, click-click-click, phat-phat-phat, one after the next, frame after frame, a neverending reel of eye-sizzling style.
Her dressing is no small feat, and the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant's wardrobe has such a delightfully fierce mood that her fans have fondly crowned her 'Bihar ki sherni'.
Manisha ka kehna? 'Footage bhi chaahta hain ki footage Manisha Rani ko hi miley' :)).
Indeed the little girl from Munger, who ran away from home to find fame, and worked a string of odd jobs as a wedding dancer, waiter and more in Kolkata, is now a force to reckon with.
Dilo ki malika, husn ki rani, she is the reason why all of Bihar is glued to Bigg Boss.