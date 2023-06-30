Bihar Ki Jaan, Manisha Rani

As a social media influencer, Manisha Rani, who is also a content creator, artist, dancer and entertainer, can't ever shy away from a headline-making fashion moment.

So those moments are not far and few between. She rolls them out, click-click-click, phat-phat-phat, one after the next, frame after frame, a neverending reel of eye-sizzling style.

Her dressing is no small feat, and the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant's wardrobe has such a delightfully fierce mood that her fans have fondly crowned her 'Bihar ki sherni'.

Manisha ka kehna? 'Footage bhi chaahta hain ki footage Manisha Rani ko hi miley' :)).

Indeed the little girl from Munger, who ran away from home to find fame, and worked a string of odd jobs as a wedding dancer, waiter and more in Kolkata, is now a force to reckon with.

Dilo ki malika, husn ki rani, she is the reason why all of Bihar is glued to Bigg Boss.

IMAGE: Black velvet. Sequins. Tumbling hair. A creamy beautiful back... What an effect.

Sundar kanya!

She boldly reminds us why we can't get over our obsession with seeti-worthy backless cholis.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Manisha Rani/Instagram

IMAGE: This tigress is a red carpet sapna in silver and white.

'Ek Bihari 100 pe bhari,' muses one of her followers. Truly.

IMAGE: A lacy, long scarlet shrug, with a matching bralette, denim shorts and a striking pose makes sure Manisha does not blend into the scenery or the hoi polloi of boring swimmers on Dubai's Marina beach.

She and the Ain Dubai ferris wheel, the largest in the world, are the big cheese landmarks around here.&

IMAGE: 1-2-3. And repeat!

She'll make you sing, 'Aaj blue hai pani pani pani...'

IMAGE: Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari?

No, no, no. Gudiya humari sabse pyaari.