Rediff.com  » Getahead » Think Backless, Think Zaara Yesmin

Think Backless, Think Zaara Yesmin

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: June 27, 2023 13:15 IST
It's almost a sin to not be a fan of the deep, backless, fashion.

It has a flirty flair that's perfectly decent and not too risque. Yet it lends just the right pinch of oomph so you come across as a more edgy dresser.

Tip: Nothing looks worse than a less-than-attractive back in a back-exposing outfit. So do make an astute and not too overkind assessment of your back before opting for this trend.

Currently the style is in full bloom in Assam-born model and music video actor Zaara Yesmin's wardrobe.

Take a couple of cues from Zaara.

IMAGE: The subtle show of skin advertising her toned back, the ruched dress with its short hemline, her neat figure and a 'little posing' will make anyone say Zaara is 'gorgeous on another level'.
Major cute heels too.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hers is the definition of a pretty back. No pudginess. No skin eruptions. Athletic-looking.
Is this tsarina offering folks a lift in her red sports car?
Can you turn it down?
Surely the whole of southern Italy's town of Maratea might be queuing up.

 

IMAGE: 'Vibing with greens' in the Queen of Hills, Shimla, and showing off a lovely posterior.
She seamlessly moves from one look to another with unprecedented ease like a chic chameleon.

 

IMAGE: Oh la la! Fierce and brave in her fashion choices, it takes a lot of self-confidence to don a daring strapless dress like this.
Zaara steals a quiet moment to admire herself in sequins, glitter and all things OTT.

 

IMAGE: SexyBack: Backless fare is all-weather clothing for Zaara.
Whether rock-climbing or beach combing or walking on Main Street.
She captions the pic for her 4 million followers with a blue diamond emoji and: 'Humble as ever but aware of my value'. Hmm.

 

IMAGE: Drumroll!

 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

REDIFF STYLE
