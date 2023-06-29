Aishwarya Sharma's Spunky Dressing

Television actress Aishwarya Sharma, the first contestant to bag a ticket to the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale, wears clothes as cheerfully spunky and effervescent as she.

Ujjain-born, an engineer and Kathak dancer, she burst into the acting scenes with her role in Suryaputra Karn, and has become a popular face with Star Plus drama Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which stars her husband Neil Bhatt in the lead role.

Her dressing is full-on entertainment or timepass. Go ahead, scroll and have a ball.

IMAGE: Auntie Munna Bhai MBBS!

Where's Circuit?

And we have one more question we'd love to ask her: How does she plan riding that bike in her flowing vermillion dress!

All photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Spreading her masakali vibes in Cape Town's lemon yellow sunshine in a matching dress.

The outfit reminds Aishwarya of marshmallows for some reason.

IMAGE: Trotting about a South African woodland like a desi spy come in from the cold.

IMAGE: The white ankle-length boots, smile on repeat, Aish gives fans a lesson on pulling off a Dora the Explorer look.

IMAGE: If dressing like a 'hara bhara kebab' was a thing, this is what it would look like.

The furry teddy bear gloves catch the eye.

IMAGE: Dil garden garden ho gaya!

Can you complain about Aishwarya's taste for a floriferous dress that could be a florist's dream, when all hubby Neil can think of is 'flowers, fragrance and you'. Cho chweet.