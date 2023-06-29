News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Aishwarya Sharma's Spunky Dressing

Aishwarya Sharma's Spunky Dressing

By REDIFF STYLE
June 29, 2023 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Television actress Aishwarya Sharma, the first contestant to bag a ticket to the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale, wears clothes as cheerfully spunky and effervescent as she.

Ujjain-born, an engineer and Kathak dancer, she burst into the acting scenes with her role in Suryaputra Karn, and has become a popular face with Star Plus drama Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which stars her husband Neil Bhatt in the lead role.

Her dressing is full-on entertainment or timepass. Go ahead, scroll and have a ball.

IMAGE: Auntie Munna Bhai MBBS!
Where's Circuit?
And we have one more question we'd love to ask her: How does she plan riding that bike in her flowing vermillion dress!
All photographs: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Spreading her masakali vibes in Cape Town's lemon yellow sunshine in a matching dress.
The outfit reminds Aishwarya of marshmallows for some reason.

 

 

IMAGE: Trotting about a South African woodland like a desi spy come in from the cold.

 

IMAGE: The white ankle-length boots, smile on repeat, Aish gives fans a lesson on pulling off a Dora the Explorer look.

 

 

IMAGE: If dressing like a 'hara bhara kebab' was a thing, this is what it would look like.
The furry teddy bear gloves catch the eye.

 

IMAGE: Dil garden garden ho gaya!
Can you complain about Aishwarya's taste for a floriferous dress that could be a florist's dream, when all hubby Neil can think of is 'flowers, fragrance and you'. Cho chweet.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Think Backless, Think Zaara Yesmin
Think Backless, Think Zaara Yesmin
Kalyani Dares You To Look Away
Kalyani Dares You To Look Away
Flawlessly Beautiful Gabriella!
Flawlessly Beautiful Gabriella!
Transfers: Havertz joins Arsenal; Kovacic now City boy
Transfers: Havertz joins Arsenal; Kovacic now City boy
'Don't be selfish in prayer...'
'Don't be selfish in prayer...'
Sarfaraz should get an opportunity: Ganguly
Sarfaraz should get an opportunity: Ganguly
No public namaaz in Purola town under VHP pressure
No public namaaz in Purola town under VHP pressure

More like this

Wickedly Angelic Karishma Sharma

Wickedly Angelic Karishma Sharma

Why Everyone Loves Meenakshii

Why Everyone Loves Meenakshii

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances