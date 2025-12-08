HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bhumi, Janhvi, Ananya Pay An Ode To...

December 08, 2025

Mumbai witnessed an event dipped in heritage and glamour as Nita Ambani unveiled the Swadesh flagship store, a space built to honour India's finest master artisans and their craft legacies.

The night celebrated National Award-winning karigars, intricate weaves, hand-done embroidery and centuries-old techniques showcased proudly at The Master's Pavilion.

But it wasn't just the artistry that sparkled, Bollywood showed up in full traditional splendor. From saris to lehengas, the guest list turned the event into a visual love letter to desi craftsmanship.

 

Janhvi Kapoor Swadesh

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Janhvi Kapoor brought fusion glam to Swadesh in a bronze lehenga with a corset blouse, styling her dupatta criss-cross for a fresh drape twist. She added a pop of contrast with turquoise earrings.

 

Ananya Panday Swadesh

Ananya Panday made heads turn in an orange Banarasi brocade sari, custom-made by Manish Malhotra for the occasion.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari Swadesh

Aditi Rao Hydari played with rich jewel tones in a vibrant purple lehenga paired with a beige puffy-sleeve blouse and a deep maroon dupatta.

 

Kusha Kapila Swadesh

Kusha Kapila switched up Bandhani the fun way in a rani-pink drape worn from behind with a stunning blue blouse.

 

Khushi Kapoor Swadesh

Khushi Kapoor kept the brocade theme going but with an Indo-western twist. She twinned with her sister in a bronze coord featuring palazzo pants, a cropped vest and an oversized blazer.

 

Bhumi Pednekar Swadesh

Bhumi Pednekar brought a burst of royal colour in a purple Bandhani sari, draped with a stylish twist and paired with a modern-cut blouse and a unique statement choker. 

 

Gauri Khan Swadesh

Gauri Khan kept it regal in a sky blue lustrous anarkali, the kind of outfit that speaks elegance without raising its voice.

 

Sonam Kapoor Swadesh

Sonam Kapoor gave a maternity look to remember in a Banarasi sari edged with beige-gold and silver zardozi, handwoven by Swadesh artisans.

 

Karisma Kapoor Swadesh

Karisma Kapoor showed how simplicity can still steal the spotlight in a white cotton sari with a yellow border and a full-sleeve Chinese collar blouse.

 

Raveena Tandon Swadesh

Raveena Tandon kept it rooted in Indian craft in a black cotton sari with a yellow-maroon border, finished with a plain blouse and ruby choker.

 

Anshula Kapoor Swadesh

Anshula Kapoor brought fun fusion to the night in a bright purple Indo-western set featuring a strapless peplum top worn with a silk lungi skirt, finished with a bold statement choker.

 

Nita Ambani Swadesh

The host of the evening, Nita Ambani arrived in a regal peacock-blue Banarasi sari crafted using the kadhua technique, a weaving style cherished in Banaras for its rich, detailed silk patterns. She accessorized the look with 100-year-old kundan polki earrings.

 

Manish Malhotra Swadesh

Manish Malhotra, who designed most of the guests' outfits, kept it understated yet regal in a brinjal-hued kurta set, styled with a dusty pink shawl.

 

Kunal Kapoor Swadesh

Kunal Kapoor looked dapper in a baby pink chikankari bandhgala, worn with black trousers for a clean and classic moment.

Pictures curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF STYLE


