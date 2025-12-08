HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ranvir-Deepika, Genelia-Riteish: Meet The Stylish Desi Couples

December 08, 2025 15:09 IST

Swadesh, an initiative by the Reliance Foundation to promote Indian traditional crafts, was launched in Mumbai this weekend.

From handwoven saris to custom-designed festive wear, stars turned up in their best desi outfits.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Ranveer Singh, whose latest film Dhurandhar entered the Rs 100 crore club, looked dapper in a silk bandhgala.

Deepika Padukone picked a navratan patan patola woven by artisan Bhawar Singh and reimagined with Anamika Khanna's mulmul blooms and a handmade Banaras border.

A little tradition, a lot of ease -- that's how Riteish Deshmukh described his black Indo-western look as he posed next to Genelia Deshmukh in a sheer printed sari.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, who recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, looked cute and comfy in coordinated outfits.

Senior Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta glimmered in a full sleeve gold tone outfit paired beautifully with emerald earrings. Husband Akash Ambani wore a contrasting shade of bandhgala with black trousers.

Akanksha Malhotra chose the right kind of sparkle in a mirror-work sari, posing alongside Rohit Agarwal.

Manjeet Hirani and Rajkumar Hirani at the event.

Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta with wife Bijal Mehta, who looked beautiful in a lavender and purple Banarasi set.

Anand Mahindra and Anuradha Mahindra who looked stunning in a red and gold salwar suit.

