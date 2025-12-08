Ranvir-Deepika, Genelia-Riteish: Meet The Stylish Desi Couples

Swadesh, an initiative by the Reliance Foundation to promote Indian traditional crafts, was launched in Mumbai this weekend.
From handwoven saris to custom-designed festive wear, stars turned up in their best desi outfits.
Ranveer Singh, whose latest film Dhurandhar entered the Rs 100 crore club, looked dapper in a silk bandhgala.
Deepika Padukone picked a navratan patan patola woven by artisan Bhawar Singh and reimagined with Anamika Khanna's mulmul blooms and a handmade Banaras border.
A little tradition, a lot of ease -- that's how Riteish Deshmukh described his black Indo-western look as he posed next to Genelia Deshmukh in a sheer printed sari.
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, who recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, looked cute and comfy in coordinated outfits.
Senior Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta glimmered in a full sleeve gold tone outfit paired beautifully with emerald earrings. Husband Akash Ambani wore a contrasting shade of bandhgala with black trousers.
Akanksha Malhotra chose the right kind of sparkle in a mirror-work sari, posing alongside Rohit Agarwal.
Manjeet Hirani and Rajkumar Hirani at the event.
Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta with wife Bijal Mehta, who looked beautiful in a lavender and purple Banarasi set.
Anand Mahindra and Anuradha Mahindra who looked stunning in a red and gold salwar suit.