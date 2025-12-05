Malavika, Alia Have A Magic Mantra For...

The wedding season is here and, while outfits get all the attention, let’s be real -- a killer hairstyle can make or break your look.

Whether you’re a bride, bridesmaid or just there for the selfies and the food, Bollywood’s glam girls have all the inspiration you need.

From effortless waves to sleek buns and everything in between, these celeb-approved hairstyles will survive long nights, dance floors and a hundred boomerangs.

IMAGE: Ditch the hair on your face and pull it up like Malavika Mohanan, who rocks a high sleek bun that’s clean, classy and looks lovely with halter and off-shoulder necklines. Twist it tight, smooth it down and you’re pretty much party-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: Keep it dreamy with a crown braid like Mrunal Thakur’s. It adds instant charm while keeping your hair off your face. Best with sweetheart or deep V necklines, it’s a nice mix of pretty and practical for long wedding nights. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday’s high pony braid and slicked-back hair, perfectly paired with a high-necked blouse and ear cuffs, is exactly what you need when you want your accessories (and attitude) to shine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor goes full princess mode with a pearl-adorned braid -- elegant, romantic and just meant for sheer blouses. It’s the kind of hair moment that makes you look straight out of a fairytale. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: For the low-effort, open-hair girls, Alia Bhatt keeps it sweet with her front strands twisted back and worn with a gajra. It's an ideal combination with boat necks and round blouses, giving that glow without even trying. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Sreeleela is soft and whimsical in a messy twisted bun dotted with baby’s breath flowers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

IMAGE: She takes it up a notch by adding peacock feathers, turning it into a full-blown statement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram