Kiara, Deepika Look Absolutely Fab In...

The sheer dress, lovingly (and boldly) known as the naked dress, has been a staple in celeb wardrobes for a while now.

Whether it’s crystal-studded mesh, barely-there tulle or liquid shimmer layers, the naked dress turns every appearance into a memorable one. It’s daring, it’s playful and it proves one that confidence is the best accessory you can wear.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone looks like a literal angel in a white embroidered gown layered with a dramatic cape. It’s the kind of sheer dress moment that whispers elegance instead of shouting for attention. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra dons a blush pink number with a shimmering bodice that melts into soft tulle, finished with a floral cape. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria gives the perfect lesson in showing skin without giving it all away in a long mesh gown worn over a black bikini. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani turns on the soft-glam charm in a pista green dress featuring a netted bodice and a silk skirt with a thigh-high slit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor goes full ‘disco queen but make it Gen Z’ in a sheer gold high-neck dress drenched in sequins, shimmer and tassels. It's a look designed for dance floor domination. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram