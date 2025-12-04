HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sreeleela, Deepika's Fab Solution For Winter Weddings

By RISHIKA SHAH
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: December 04, 2025 11:01 IST

Attending your bestie’s winter wedding in Udaipur and stressing over what to wear without freezing or compromising on your style quotient? Well, velvet is here to your rescue.

It’s the one fabric that looks like royalty, keeps you warm and instantly makes any look wedding-worthy. Luxe, rich and photogenic under fairy lights, velvet outfits are the ultimate winter shaadi season cheat code.

From lehengas to blazers and sleek dresses, these celeb-inspired velvet looks will make sure you slay the celebrations without catching a chill.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone gives winter wedding guest goals in a mustard velvet suit with a Pakistani-style kurta and palazzo pants. It’s rich, warm and way more fun than layering three shawls and still feeling cold. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sreeleela flips the velvet sari script in navy blue with a matching blouse but swaps the usual drape for sharara pants. It’s warm, festive and great for dancing through a winter wedding night without sacrificing style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Saba Azad’s flared velvet look with a blue Kashmiri short kurta and green palazzos is cozy, colourful and totally offbeat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Azad/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In a red velvet sari styled with a sleeveless silk blouse, Madhuri Dixit brings back timeless winter wedding glamour. Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Emerald velvet, neck-to-hem drama and a matching dupatta that moves like poetry -- Kriti Sanon’s anarkali is winter weddings #goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt turns rich textures into a full-on red carpet-worthy moment with a bronze velvet sari and a tiny embroidered blouse. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday’s velvet sleeveless salwar suit with intricate embroidery and a silk dupatta is what you'll be looking for when you want to look festive without piling on the layers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

