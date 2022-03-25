News
Bethica Das' Kasuri Idli Recipe

Bethica Das' Kasuri Idli Recipe

By BETHICA DAS
March 25, 2022 19:24 IST
Bethica Das's Kasuri Idlis get extra pizzazz from dry fenugreek or methi leaves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Kasuri Idli

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 3 cups homemade or readymade idli batter (please see note below for the recipe)
  • ¼ cup kasuri methi or fenugreek leaves + extra to sprinkle on top of the idlis
  • Few tsp oil, to grease the idli moulds

To serve

  • Coconut chutney
  • Sambar

Method

  • In a bowl, mix the idli batter with the kasuri methi.
    Reserve some of the kasuri methi for garnish.
  • Spoon the batter into the oil-greased idli moulds.
    Sprinkle the remaining kasuri methi on top.
  • Place the mould in a pressure cooker filled with an inch or 2 of water over medium-high heat.
    Steam, without the whistle, for 13-15 minutes or till done.
    Take off heat, open the pressure cooker and let the idlis cool.
    Remove the idlis using a teaspoon or a knife, and serve with coconut chutney and sambar.

Note: To make homemade idli batter try this recipe [external link].

Make any of these chutney recipes from scratch as an accompaniment to the idlis -- Rediff's Six Delicious Chutneys That Will Make Your Mouth Water.

Try this sambar recipe: Rediff's Onam Sadya Sambar Recipe.

Those on a diabetic diet or counting calories should avoid the standard rice-urad dal batter and opt for a quinoa-oat batter of 1 cup quinoa and 1 cup oat flour and water and salt as per Rediff's Quinoa Idli recipe or millet batter according to Rediff's Kodu Millet Idli recipe.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.

BETHICA DAS
