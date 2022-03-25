Bethica Das' Kasuri Idli Recipe

Bethica Das's Kasuri Idlis get extra pizzazz from dry fenugreek or methi leaves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Kasuri Idli

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

3 cups homemade or readymade idli batter (please see note below for the recipe)

¼ cup kasuri methi or fenugreek leaves + extra to sprinkle on top of the idlis

Few tsp oil, to grease the idli moulds

To serve

Coconut chutney

Sambar

Method

In a bowl, mix the idli batter with the kasuri methi.

Reserve some of the kasuri methi for garnish.

Reserve some of the kasuri methi for garnish. Spoon the batter into the oil-greased idli moulds.

Sprinkle the remaining kasuri methi on top.

Sprinkle the remaining kasuri methi on top. Place the mould in a pressure cooker filled with an inch or 2 of water over medium-high heat.

Steam, without the whistle, for 13-15 minutes or till done.

Take off heat, open the pressure cooker and let the idlis cool.

Remove the idlis using a teaspoon or a knife, and serve with coconut chutney and sambar.

Note: To make homemade idli batter try this recipe [external link].

Make any of these chutney recipes from scratch as an accompaniment to the idlis -- Rediff's Six Delicious Chutneys That Will Make Your Mouth Water.

Try this sambar recipe: Rediff's Onam Sadya Sambar Recipe.

Those on a diabetic diet or counting calories should avoid the standard rice-urad dal batter and opt for a quinoa-oat batter of 1 cup quinoa and 1 cup oat flour and water and salt as per Rediff's Quinoa Idli recipe or millet batter according to Rediff's Kodu Millet Idli recipe.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.