Bethica Das' Kasuri Idli Recipe

Bethica Das's Kasuri Idlis get extra pizzazz from dry fenugreek or methi leaves.
Kasuri Idli
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- 3 cups homemade or readymade idli batter (please see note below for the recipe)
- ¼ cup kasuri methi or fenugreek leaves + extra to sprinkle on top of the idlis
- Few tsp oil, to grease the idli moulds
To serve
- Coconut chutney
- Sambar
Method
- In a bowl, mix the idli batter with the kasuri methi.
Reserve some of the kasuri methi for garnish.
- Spoon the batter into the oil-greased idli moulds.
Sprinkle the remaining kasuri methi on top.
- Place the mould in a pressure cooker filled with an inch or 2 of water over medium-high heat.
Steam, without the whistle, for 13-15 minutes or till done.
Take off heat, open the pressure cooker and let the idlis cool.
Remove the idlis using a teaspoon or a knife, and serve with coconut chutney and sambar.
Note: To make homemade idli batter try this recipe [external link].
Make any of these chutney recipes from scratch as an accompaniment to the idlis -- Rediff's Six Delicious Chutneys That Will Make Your Mouth Water.
Try this sambar recipe: Rediff's Onam Sadya Sambar Recipe.
Those on a diabetic diet or counting calories should avoid the standard rice-urad dal batter and opt for a quinoa-oat batter of 1 cup quinoa and 1 cup oat flour and water and salt as per Rediff's Quinoa Idli recipe or millet batter according to Rediff's Kodu Millet Idli recipe.
Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.