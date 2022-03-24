Mesmerizing Masoom!

The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi has witnessed some amazing hockey matches.

During the on-going FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022, it played host to a different kind of event.

Ace designer Varun Bahl unveiled his new collection at the stadium and Masoom Minawala, founder-CEO of the fashion portal Style Fiesta, walked the ramp as his showstopper.

Please click on the images for a better look at the outfits.

IMAGE: Masoom, who recently made her debut at the Milan Fashion Week, looked stunning in an embroidered lehenga paired with a sleeveless, embellished choli.

The flowing cape added to the drama.

The 28-year-old fashionista was accessorised with a jade necklace from Amaris By Prerna Rajpal.

'My dream of taking Indian fashion to the world is coming true and I feel so lucky to be able to share it with all of you,' said Masoom on Instagram.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022

IMAGE: Titled Quintessential, Varun Bahl's collection featured lehengas that combined beautiful floral embroidery with a hint of fun and drama.

IMAGE: Bahl used bright yellows and reds, blending them with pastel elements, patchwork and handcrafted mirrors to create a youthful line.

IMAGE: Surface embroidery and texture detailing on fluid fabrics were the highlights of the festive collection.

IMAGE: A fine blend of the traditional and the contemporary.

IMAGE: Varun and his stunning showstopper.