News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Mesmerizing Masoom!

Mesmerizing Masoom!

By Rediff Get Ahead
March 24, 2022 12:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi has witnessed some amazing hockey matches.

During the on-going FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022, it played host to a different kind of event.

Ace designer Varun Bahl unveiled his new collection at the stadium and Masoom Minawala, founder-CEO of the fashion portal Style Fiesta, walked the ramp as his showstopper.

Please click on the images for a better look at the outfits.

IMAGE: Masoom, who recently made her debut at the Milan Fashion Week, looked stunning in an embroidered lehenga paired with a sleeveless, embellished choli.
The flowing cape added to the drama.
The 28-year-old fashionista was accessorised with a jade necklace from Amaris By Prerna Rajpal.
'My dream of taking Indian fashion to the world is coming true and I feel so lucky to be able to share it with all of you,' said Masoom on Instagram.
Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022

 

IMAGE: Titled Quintessential, Varun Bahl's collection featured lehengas that combined beautiful floral embroidery with a hint of fun and drama.

 

IMAGE: Bahl used bright yellows and reds, blending them with pastel elements, patchwork and handcrafted mirrors to create a youthful line.

 

IMAGE: Surface embroidery and texture detailing on fluid fabrics were the highlights of the festive collection.

 

IMAGE: A fine blend of the traditional and the contemporary.

 

IMAGE: Varun and his stunning showstopper.

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
A Sizzling Start to Fashion Week
A Sizzling Start to Fashion Week
Will you wear these racy styles?
Will you wear these racy styles?
SWOON! Stunning models at Fashion Week
SWOON! Stunning models at Fashion Week
Beaten and burnt alive: Autopsy of Birbhum victims
Beaten and burnt alive: Autopsy of Birbhum victims
Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth in second round of Swiss Open
Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth in second round of Swiss Open
Not too long to go now, says Kohli
Not too long to go now, says Kohli
US Sanctions Unlikely For India's Russian Missiles
US Sanctions Unlikely For India's Russian Missiles

More like this

Manoj Bajpayee's Grand Comeback!

Manoj Bajpayee's Grand Comeback!

Love Soha's Chic Style?

Love Soha's Chic Style?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances