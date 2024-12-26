News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Malavika, Ananya Show You How To 'Bling' This NYE

Malavika, Ananya Show You How To 'Bling' This NYE

By SHRISTI SAHOO
December 26, 2024 10:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Make your grand entrance this New Year's Eve in a dress that sparkles just as brightly as your hopes for the year ahead. 

From diamantes to embellishments, these glimmering ensembles are designed to reflect the excitement of this special night.

Get ready to twirl, toast and celebrate in a style that's pure glamour.

Urvashi R

IMAGE: Urvashi R shines in blue. Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi R/Instagram

 

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor knows how to sparkle without saying a word as she channels mermaid chic in this gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Deepak/Instagram

 

Pashmina Roshan

IMAGE: Chillin' in ice and still melting hearts. Pashmina Roshan's got the bling and the cool factor on with her ruched dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Makeup By Ridhima/Instagram

 

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: Komal Pandey's slaying the cutout game with that tube gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday is bringing on the heat with rhinestones, smokey eyes and a power blazer that’s all kinds of lady boss. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: When the skirt fits, the whole world's your runway. Ananya's black floor sweeping skirt is on our style wishlist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

 

Krystle D'Souza

IMAGE: Krystle Dsouza’s corset gown is a whole new definition of scintillating. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle Dsouza/Instagram

 

Malavika Mohanan

IMAGE: Diamonds wish they could shine like Malavika Mohanan in this sequinned dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejas Nerurkar/Instagram

 

Sonal Chauhan

IMAGE: This gold strappy satin number? Pure liquid gold. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
COMMENT
Print this article
Janhvi, Khushi, Sanaya Set Style Goals At Ambani Event
Janhvi, Khushi, Sanaya Set Style Goals At Ambani Event
Simply Super, Alia!
Simply Super, Alia!
The Gorgeous Sari's Amazing Evolution
The Gorgeous Sari's Amazing Evolution
Recipe: Roxy's Romanian Tort Diplomat
Recipe: Roxy's Romanian Tort Diplomat
PICS: Konstas, Khawaja put Australia in the saddle
PICS: Konstas, Khawaja put Australia in the saddle
Raha Steals Show At Kapoors' X-mas Brunch
Raha Steals Show At Kapoors' X-mas Brunch
Your Health Insurance Qs Answered
Your Health Insurance Qs Answered
More like this
Kareena, Sara Love Going Green With...
Kareena, Sara Love Going Green With...
The Glamorous Gal Who Won Allu Arjun's Heart
The Glamorous Gal Who Won Allu Arjun's Heart

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances