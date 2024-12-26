Malavika, Ananya Show You How To 'Bling' This NYE

Make your grand entrance this New Year's Eve in a dress that sparkles just as brightly as your hopes for the year ahead.

From diamantes to embellishments, these glimmering ensembles are designed to reflect the excitement of this special night.

Get ready to twirl, toast and celebrate in a style that's pure glamour.

IMAGE: Urvashi R shines in blue. Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi R/Instagram

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor knows how to sparkle without saying a word as she channels mermaid chic in this gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Deepak/Instagram

IMAGE: Chillin' in ice and still melting hearts. Pashmina Roshan's got the bling and the cool factor on with her ruched dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Makeup By Ridhima/Instagram

IMAGE: Komal Pandey's slaying the cutout game with that tube gown. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

IMAGE: Ananya Panday is bringing on the heat with rhinestones, smokey eyes and a power blazer that’s all kinds of lady boss. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: When the skirt fits, the whole world's your runway. Ananya's black floor sweeping skirt is on our style wishlist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

IMAGE: Krystle Dsouza’s corset gown is a whole new definition of scintillating. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle Dsouza/Instagram

IMAGE: Diamonds wish they could shine like Malavika Mohanan in this sequinned dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejas Nerurkar/Instagram

IMAGE: This gold strappy satin number? Pure liquid gold. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

