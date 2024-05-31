Bark Air, An Airline For Dogs!

Bark Air, which says 'No dog should fly in a crate', has started a first class flight for Dogs.
A long-range Gulfstream G5 will fly dogs between London, Los Angeles, New York and Paris.
According to the Bark Air Web site the cabin will be prepped with pheromone, music, scented refreshment towels and others to help each dog feel settled.
As a luxury flight for dogs, don't expect it to be cheap. The minimum fare starts at $6,000 (about Rs 499,893) for a one-way flight between New York and LA. The fare includes one Dog and one human.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com