Bark Air, An Airline For Dogs!

Bark Air, which says 'No dog should fly in a crate', has started a first class flight for Dogs.

A long-range Gulfstream G5 will fly dogs between London, Los Angeles, New York and Paris.

According to the Bark Air Web site the cabin will be prepped with pheromone, music, scented refreshment towels and others to help each dog feel settled.

As a luxury flight for dogs, don't expect it to be cheap. The minimum fare starts at $6,000 (about Rs 499,893) for a one-way flight between New York and LA. The fare includes one Dog and one human.

IMAGE: An Aussie doodle waits to board the Bark Air flight at the Republic airport in East Farmingdale, New York. All photographs: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: A Miniature Pinscher waits to board the flight.

IMAGE: Passengers wait to board the flight.

IMAGE: A passenger and companion board the flight.

IMAGE: A passenger admires the view from the plane's window.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com