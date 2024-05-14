These Pix Will Cheer You Up!!!

Check out these 15 shortlisted photographs in this year's The Comedy Pet Photo Awards (external link). Designed to make you laugh, giggle and cackle!

Dancing Queen by Vera Faupel

What can I say. This dog loves to jump! Pepper the pointer.

©Vera Faupel/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​

Location: Germany

Cat in a trap by Kenichi Morinaga

Cat in a trap it looks like video game Super Mario world.

©Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​

Location: Japan

Um excuse me by Chantal Sammons

Artie is about 12 weeks old in this picture.

He's such an expressive little fella. He reminds me of a kid putting up their hand to go to the washroom.

©Chantal Sammons/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​

Location: Canada

Everybody was Kung Fu fighting by Sylvia Michel

I made this picture in Toggenburg.

I threw a few snowballs and my dog jumped after them with great enthusiasm. That's how this picture came about.

©Sylvia Michel/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​

Location: Switzerland

Hard workers by Atsuyuki Ohshimo

They give their all in every situation.

©tsuyuki Ohshimo/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Location: Japan

Not just for cats by Sarah Haskell

Hector saw the cat do it...so thought he would give it a try ....and this is about as far as he got before reversing out the way he came. But the cat made it look so easy.

©Sarah Haskell/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​

Location: Wheathampstead, Herts, England

Tarzan by Kazutoshi Ono

It's like being in the jungle.

©Kazutoshi Ono/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​

Location: Japan

Peek a boo by Sylvia Michel

I took this great picture in deep snow in Grindelwald.

My dog Raasta, spontaneously hid so that only his ears were sticking out of the snow.

©Sylvia Michel/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​

Location: Grindelwald, Switzerland

What am I thinking? by David Kertzman

A little shake of the head and... where is everyone?

I was lucky enough to click at the exact moment the head disappeared.

©David Kertzman/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​

Location: Rio de Janeiro

It's behind you by Philippa Huber

Shelby, my sister's Cockapoo, loves chasing bubbles...she doesn't always get their location right, but she still jumps all over the place for them!

©Philippa Huber/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​

Location: UK

You didn't hear this from me by Kenichi Morinaga

These cats are having secret talk about where do we fish in Island.

©Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​

Location: Japan

Grumpy Dog by Luiza Ribeiro

Meet Nick Barry, a 5-year-old yorkie with a special talent for hilarious expressions.

This may not be his most flattering photo, but that frown is undeniably captivating -- a true portrait of a dog who doesn't need smiles to win our hearts.

©Luiza Ribeiro/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​

Location: Brazil

Kitty in the kitchen by Atsuyuki Ohshimo

He stayed at there as if one of a kitchen tool.

©Atsuyuki Ohshimo/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​

Location: Japan

Who are you by Silvia Jiang

Loki and a lion.

©Silvia Jiang/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​

Location: London

Belly dancer Style by Vittorio Ricci

My long hair turtle cat believes to be perfectly camouflaged for an ambush.

©Vittorio Ricci/Comedy Pets​​​​​​​

Location: Italy

Published with permission from the creators of Pet Photo Awards, Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers who celebrate the positive and vital role that pets have in our lives and to encourage engagement around animal welfare.

Photographs curated by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com