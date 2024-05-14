These Pix Will Cheer You Up!!!

Check out these 15 shortlisted photographs in this year's The Comedy Pet Photo Awards (external link). Designed to make you laugh, giggle and cackle!
Dancing Queen by Vera Faupel
What can I say. This dog loves to jump! Pepper the pointer.
©Vera Faupel/Comedy Pets
Location: Germany
Cat in a trap by Kenichi Morinaga
Cat in a trap it looks like video game Super Mario world.
©Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets
Location: Japan
Um excuse me by Chantal Sammons
Artie is about 12 weeks old in this picture.
He's such an expressive little fella. He reminds me of a kid putting up their hand to go to the washroom.
©Chantal Sammons/Comedy Pets
Location: Canada
Everybody was Kung Fu fighting by Sylvia Michel
I made this picture in Toggenburg.
I threw a few snowballs and my dog jumped after them with great enthusiasm. That's how this picture came about.
©Sylvia Michel/Comedy Pets
Location: Switzerland
Hard workers by Atsuyuki Ohshimo
They give their all in every situation.
©tsuyuki Ohshimo/Comedy Pets
Location: Japan
Not just for cats by Sarah Haskell
Hector saw the cat do it...so thought he would give it a try ....and this is about as far as he got before reversing out the way he came. But the cat made it look so easy.
©Sarah Haskell/Comedy Pets
Location: Wheathampstead, Herts, England
Tarzan by Kazutoshi Ono
It's like being in the jungle.
©Kazutoshi Ono/Comedy Pets
Location: Japan
Peek a boo by Sylvia Michel
I took this great picture in deep snow in Grindelwald.
My dog Raasta, spontaneously hid so that only his ears were sticking out of the snow.
©Sylvia Michel/Comedy Pets
Location: Grindelwald, Switzerland
What am I thinking? by David Kertzman
A little shake of the head and... where is everyone?
I was lucky enough to click at the exact moment the head disappeared.
©David Kertzman/Comedy Pets
Location: Rio de Janeiro
It's behind you by Philippa Huber
Shelby, my sister's Cockapoo, loves chasing bubbles...she doesn't always get their location right, but she still jumps all over the place for them!
©Philippa Huber/Comedy Pets
Location: UK
You didn't hear this from me by Kenichi Morinaga
These cats are having secret talk about where do we fish in Island.
©Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets
Location: Japan
Grumpy Dog by Luiza Ribeiro
Meet Nick Barry, a 5-year-old yorkie with a special talent for hilarious expressions.
This may not be his most flattering photo, but that frown is undeniably captivating -- a true portrait of a dog who doesn't need smiles to win our hearts.
©Luiza Ribeiro/Comedy Pets
Location: Brazil
Kitty in the kitchen by Atsuyuki Ohshimo
He stayed at there as if one of a kitchen tool.
©Atsuyuki Ohshimo/Comedy Pets
Location: Japan
Who are you by Silvia Jiang
Loki and a lion.
©Silvia Jiang/Comedy Pets
Location: London
Belly dancer Style by Vittorio Ricci
My long hair turtle cat believes to be perfectly camouflaged for an ambush.
©Vittorio Ricci/Comedy Pets
Location: Italy
Published with permission from the creators of Pet Photo Awards, Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, both professional photographers who celebrate the positive and vital role that pets have in our lives and to encourage engagement around animal welfare.
Photographs curated by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com