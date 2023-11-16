It's Dogs Day Afternoon In Japan, Nepal

Glimpses of how dogs are worshipped in two contrasting worlds, Nepal and Japan.

Kukur Tihar is the annual day of dogs in Nepal.

On this day, dogs -- regarded as guardians and messengers of Yama -- are worshipped by offering garlands, flowers, vermilion powder and bread.

The Central Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu even conferred dogs with medals for their contributions to security and help in solving the cases.

Shichi-Go-San in Japan is performed for children aged 3, 5 and 7 who visit a Shinto shrine along with their parents to thank the Gods for their growth and to pray for bright future.

The Japanese specially perform Shichi-Go-San for their pet dogs as well at the Zama shrine in Zama, Kanagawa prefecture.

In Japanese, Shichi-go-san means seven, five, and three.

IMAGE: The fiesta of hounds observed in Nepal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A pet dog has its picture taken by its owner during a Shichi-Go-San blessing in Japan. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: A policemen cuddles a dog in Nepal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Hey! Cutie poodle, smile, you are on camera during Shichi-Go-San. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: A dog is being fed during Kukur Tihar in Nepal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Pet owners gesture to their dogs while taking photos during Shichi-Go-San. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: A policeman offers bread to a dog during Kukur Tihar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Pet owners take photos of their dogs during Shichi-Go-San. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: A police person offers prayers to the dog during Kukur Tihar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Pet owners pray with their dogs during Shichi-Go-San. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: Police personnel stand with their dogs during Kukur Tihar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shinto priest Yoshinori Hiraga conducts a prayer for the dogs during Shichi-Go-San. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: A girl at a Shichi-Go-San blessing walks past dogs and their owners. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: Police personnel and their partner dogs get ready for action during Kukur Tihar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Pet owners leave with their pet dogs after the em>Shichi-Go-San blessing. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

IMAGE: A dog show his skills during Kukur Tihar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel honour the dogs during Kukur Tihar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel and the dog salute during Kukur Tihar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel honour a martyred dog during Kukur Tihar. Photograph: ANI Photo

