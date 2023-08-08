News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Seen The World Dog Surfing Championships?

By REDIFF NEWS
August 08, 2023 14:27 IST
Glimpses from the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California.

The contest is divided in various categories according to the size of the dogs: Small, Medium, Large and Very Large Dogs.

The dogs compete solo, tandem or partnering with a human.

 

IMAGE: Faith competes at the Championships. All photographs: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Carson competes with his camera on board.

 

IMAGE: Rosie surfs with his human partner.

 

IMAGE: Derby in his/her shades.

 

IMAGE: Little Man splashes out on the waves.

 

IMAGE: Carson, Rosie and Charlie compete.

 

IMAGE: Skyler and her handler compete.

 

IMAGE: The smooth surfer.

 

IMAGE: Derby and Teddy compete.

 

IMAGE: That's how you surf.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
