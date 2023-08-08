Seen The World Dog Surfing Championships?

Glimpses from the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California.

The contest is divided in various categories according to the size of the dogs: Small, Medium, Large and Very Large Dogs.

The dogs compete solo, tandem or partnering with a human.

IMAGE: Faith competes at the Championships. All photographs: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Carson competes with his camera on board.

IMAGE: Rosie surfs with his human partner.

IMAGE: Derby in his/her shades.

IMAGE: Little Man splashes out on the waves.

IMAGE: Carson, Rosie and Charlie compete.

IMAGE: Skyler and her handler compete.

IMAGE: The smooth surfer.

IMAGE: Derby and Teddy compete.

IMAGE: That's how you surf.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com