Seen The World Dog Surfing Championships?

Glimpses from the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California.
The contest is divided in various categories according to the size of the dogs: Small, Medium, Large and Very Large Dogs.
The dogs compete solo, tandem or partnering with a human.
IMAGE: Faith competes at the Championships. All photographs: Carlos Barria/Reuters
IMAGE: Carson competes with his camera on board.
IMAGE: Rosie surfs with his human partner.
IMAGE: Derby in his/her shades.
IMAGE: Little Man splashes out on the waves.
IMAGE: Carson, Rosie and Charlie compete.
IMAGE: Skyler and her handler compete.
IMAGE: The smooth surfer.
IMAGE: Derby and Teddy compete.
IMAGE: That's how you surf.
