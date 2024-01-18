News
Woof! Woof! Time To Play

Woof! Woof! Time To Play

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
January 18, 2024 12:39 IST
Get ready to have your heart stolen, says Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani.

The fourth edition of Pet Fed, holder of the Limca World Record for the Biggest Dog Carnival, was held in Mumbai over the weekend.

It was a treat to watch hundreds of pets and their hooman families having a gala time.

Take a look:

Photographs and video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Pet Fed

Rob, 3, has superb manners.

He ran directly to his human parent, ignore the lure to the toys scattered across the stage.

A clear winner.



Pet Fed

Is 11-month-old Sugar photograph-ready? Always :)

 

Pet Fed

Dino Morea poses with his furry fans!

Psst! Dino has a secret to share...

 

Now you know the secret behind his youthful charm.

 

Pet Fed

Brownie, 4, and her hooman sit down for a quick rest.

 


Pet Fed

Pooja Shah poses with her two babies -- three-month-old Shaivi and three-year-old Jack.

"Jack has been very lucky for us," she says, "and he's very, very protective of his younger sibling."

Pet Fed

Whatcha looking at, buddy?

 

Pet Fed

Picture perfect!

 

Pet Fed

How come you don't look like me, the chow chow and beagle seem to be asking each other.

 

Pet Fed

There's always time for love!

 

Pet Fed

Hey, I want a word with you...


Pet Fed

Say hello to Wally.

 

Pet Fed

This pug is all set to slide!

 

Pet Fed

This is not my ball game!

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
