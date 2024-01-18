Woof! Woof! Time To Play

Get ready to have your heart stolen, says Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani.

The fourth edition of Pet Fed, holder of the Limca World Record for the Biggest Dog Carnival, was held in Mumbai over the weekend.



It was a treat to watch hundreds of pets and their hooman families having a gala time.

Take a look:

Photographs and video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Rob, 3, has superb manners.

He ran directly to his human parent, ignore the lure to the toys scattered across the stage.

A clear winner.







Is 11-month-old Sugar photograph-ready? Always :)

Dino Morea poses with his furry fans!

Psst! Dino has a secret to share...

Now you know the secret behind his youthful charm.

Brownie, 4, and her hooman sit down for a quick rest.





Pooja Shah poses with her two babies -- three-month-old Shaivi and three-year-old Jack.

"Jack has been very lucky for us," she says, "and he's very, very protective of his younger sibling."

Whatcha looking at, buddy?

Picture perfect!

How come you don't look like me, the chow chow and beagle seem to be asking each other.

There's always time for love!

Hey, I want a word with you...







Say hello to Wally.

This pug is all set to slide!

This is not my ball game!