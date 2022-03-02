What's Serena Williams Doing On The Ramp?

Supermodels Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen strode Paris Fashion Week's ramp at Off-White's first show following founder Virgil Abloh's death.

Joining them were Serena Williams, Cindy's daughter Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner among others.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Off White's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-23 show.

IMAGE: Kaia Gerber models a look from the collection, Spaceship Earth: An Imaginary Experience.

All photographs: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cindy Crawford stunned in a tiered tulle skirt, styled with a cropped jacket and a casual T-shirt.

IMAGE: Serena Williams revealed that she 'had an unbelievable time walking for the show.'

'Virgil meant so much to me, and to walk in a collection that he was still a part of, was something I could not miss,' she shared.

IMAGE: Kendall Jenner sashayed down the ramp in a futuristic little black dress.

IMAGE: Wearing a long black jacket, paired with flared blue pants, Naomi Campbell posted: 'Rest easy King. This is just the beginning. Keep guiding from above.'

IMAGE: Karlie Kloss pays tribute to the 'designer who truly changed the fashion world'.

IMAGE: Bella Hadid dressed in white.

Holding her heels in her hand, she opted for sneakers to complete the look.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com