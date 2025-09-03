'It is obvious she does not seem to enjoy her time within the marriage. Or there could be some other reason why she's using social media and online games as a distraction,' notes rediffGURU Anu Krishna.

Anonymous: My wife plays Candy Crush with random men at night.

She even adds these people to her Facebook and social media accounts.

I have warned her several times but she doesn't seem to care.

She is 36 but behaves like a kid sometimes.

She is playing games even when I call her during the day. Should I take her to a doctor?

It is obvious that she does not seem to enjoy her time within the marriage.

Or there could be some other reason why she's using social media and online games as a distraction.

The two of you need to go to an expert who can guide you about getting your marriage on track.

It may not just be 'her' problem but something that both if you need to deal with.

