Home  » Get Ahead » 'Wife Plays Candy Crush With Random Men'

'Wife Plays Candy Crush With Random Men'

By rediffGURU ANU KRISHNA
September 03, 2025 13:57 IST

'It is obvious she does not seem to enjoy her time within the marriage. Or there could be some other reason why she's using social media and online games as a distraction,' notes rediffGURU Anu Krishna.

rediffguru anu krishna: 'Wife plays Candy Crush with random men online'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Is social media an outlet for unhappy couples?

What does it mean when your wife/husband spends more time on social media than engaging with you or your family?

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, a mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, suggests how to have a clear conversation to get your marriage back on track.

  You can post your relationship-related questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

Anonymous: My wife plays Candy Crush with random men at night.
She even adds these people to her Facebook and social media accounts.
I have warned her several times but she doesn't seem to care.
She is 36 but behaves like a kid sometimes.
She is playing games even when I call her during the day. Should I take her to a doctor?

It is obvious that she does not seem to enjoy her time within the marriage.

Or there could be some other reason why she's using social media and online games as a distraction.

The two of you need to go to an expert who can guide you about getting your marriage on track.

It may not just be 'her' problem but something that both if you need to deal with.

rediffGURU ANU KRISHNA
