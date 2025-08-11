'Help! Husband Is Boring, Not Romantic'

'Not everyone is romantic, and some people are a little plain as compared to others,' says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

How does it feel to be married to a person who is different, emotionally distant and boring?

Is it normal for two people with different ideas to build a life together?

According to rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating app, "Not everyone is romantic, and some people are a little plain as compared to others, but it isn't fair to judge someone based on just that."

Priyanka: Two years ago, my cousin Shikha had an arranged marriage.

Everything is OK-OK in her marriage.

She has been living apart from her husband for the past year.

She feels that she is not able to connect emotionally with her husband because he is living far away.

Now she is planning to settle down with her husband but it seems like a burden.

Her husband is not romantic or playful. He is a boring character.

He always talks about work and future plans like he's an old man.

How can she handle this situation?

Dear Priyanka, I am really sorry to hear that your cousin is not feeling satisfied in her marriage.

Since they have not lived together for a while, this distant feeling is common. But that doesn't mean it will continue even after moving in together.

It is entirely possible that she will get along well with her husband after living together for a while.

And if it still does not improve, the best thing is to openly communicate her concerns.

Not everyone is romantic, and some people are a little plain as compared to others, but it isn't fair to judge someone based on just that.

They might not be generally romantic but can change over time with the right match.

Also, planning about the future and work is not just an old man's job. Young people need to have the same sense of responsibility to live a comfortable life.

Please ask your cousin to see if the situation and relationship improve after living together.

If not, I'd suggest she discuss it directly with her partner. He should know what's bothering her, if he needs to change or improve something.

I hope this helps.

